Charly Boy mocks Soyinka over ‘Obidients’ comment

Veteran Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, said Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has reduced himself to a “boyiboyi” (common errand boy in local parlance ) for corrupt politicians.

The Nwata Miss crooner was reacting to the playwright’s recent criticism of supporters of Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party.

Charley Boy said the respect he used to have for Prof. Soyinka was almost the kind he had for his late father, Justice Oputa.

Charly Boy said unfortunately, it has dawned on him that Soyinka could never be the man the late literary icon, Chinua Achebe was.

He lamented that many Nigerians who held Soyinka in high esteem would be disappointed by his political recent marks.

In a tweet, Charly Boy wrote, “The kin respect I had for dis man, was almost the kind of respect I had for my stainless father, The Socrates of the Supreme Court.

“It has finally dawned on me that Soyinka can never be the man Chinua Achebe was.

“Look at a man many Nigerians put on such a high pedestal reducing himself to a boyiboyi for criminal politicians.

”What a f..king big shame.”