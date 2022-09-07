CELEBRITIES
Charlie Puth poses nude on Instagram to tease tour
Charlie Puth woke up the internet Wednesday morning by sharing a nude photo of himself on Instagram.
The gasp-inducing black-and-white image shows the “Light Switch” singer standing naked on a swing in a desert with his backside facing the camera.
“What rhymes with Four?? Find out friday lol,” he captioned the photo — prompting followers to assume he is announcing a tour in conjunction with the release of his forthcoming album, “Charlie.”
Naturally, people flooded the comments section with their reactions.
“Holly [sic] mother of god 🙌,” commented one follower.
“Wuuuuut? Daddy?” wrote another.
“BABE WTF🔥🔥🔥,” commented a third fan.
Puth, 30, has been teasing new songs and his album with what appears to be an unlimited amount of thirst traps. On Tuesday, the “We Don’t Talk Anymore” singer gifted Puthers on Twitter a mirror selfie that showed the underwear-clad entertainer showing off his abs while covering his penis with his hands.
He let the sexual photo do the talking by posting it without a caption.
At the very end of a photo dump shared in early August, Puth posted a video of himself getting a mouthful of a liquid that looked like it could have been — ahem — sperm.
Puth’s posts show that he has gained more confidence since 2021, when he had to hit back at body shamers who criticized his physique after he was photographed shirtless.
“Hey just a very quick reminder that it’s not cool to body shame anyone,” he tweeted at the time. “Not entirely sure what the purpose of it is. Sorry I don’t have an 8 pack like damn……”
Suffice it to say, he now has our “Attention.”
Ozzy Osbourne shares health update in post-surgery interview
Ozzy Osbourne shared a positive update on his health in his first TV interview since undergoing a “life-altering” operation.
“Since I’ve had the surgery, I’ve improved quite considerably,” the former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, said on “Good Morning America” Wednesday.
Ozzy explained that he “can hold [his] head up” these days, whereas he tended to hunch over before heading to the operating room in June.
“These metal plates were working their way out,” his wife, Sharon Osbourne, explained. “The debris was rubbing on his spinal cord. He would literally be crying in pain some days.”
Before Ozzy went to the hospital, Sharon called his operation “major” and said it would “determine the rest of his life.”
But on “GMA,” the former “The Talk” co-host, 69, joked that her husband is “a pain in the butt,” adding, “I mean, everything from heartbreaking to soul-destroying to joys of him getting better.”
Ozzy, who performed last month for the first time since his surgery, added that he still has mobility issues.
“I have to negotiate everywhere I want to go, and I tire easily, but I’m well,” he said. “My family have been absolutely wonderful while I’ve been laid up.”
The “Crazy Train” singer has faced a myriad of health issues including sustaining neck injuries after a 2003 quad biking accident and a 2019 fall that hurt his back.
Ozzy was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019.
“You think you’re lifting your feet, but your foot doesn’t move,” he told The Observer last month. “I feel like I’m walking around in lead boots.”
As a result of the brain disorder, the rock star shared that he was put on antidepressants after reaching “a plateau that was lower than I wanted it to be.”
“Without my Sharon, I’d be f–king gone,” he explained of his wife of 40 years. “We have a little row now and then, but otherwise we just get on with it.”
Courteney Cox mocks Kanye West after he says ‘Friends’ is ‘not funny’
Courteney Cox wasted no time clapping back at Kanye West’s recent critique of “Friends.”
The actress, who starred as Monica Geller in the hit sitcom, was taken aback by the rapper’s now-deleted comment on Instagram in which he said the show was “not funny.”
West, 45, set the record straight on some of his past tweets, admitting he didn’t write many of them. One of the tweets in question was about “Friends” not being funny.
Though he claimed he didn’t write it, the rapper said he “wishes” he did.
Rushing to social media, the 58-year-old actress, posted a reaction video to the controversial hitmaker’s hot take.
With West’s “Heartless” track playing in the background, the actress showed her 12 million Instagram followers West’s comment, before turning the song off and walking away.
Spelling Kanye’s name wrong in her caption, she wrote, “I bet the old Kayne thought Friends was funny.”
After taking some time off, the rapper slowly returned to Instagram last week to discuss his business ventures.
Things quickly took a turn when he began discussing his family — and his “addiction” to porn.
“Don’t let Kris [Jenner] make you do playboy like she made [Kylie Jenner] and Kim do,” West wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction Instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”
In another post, West called out the Kardashian’s “c–m doners [sic]“ — aka Travis Scott, Scott Disick and Tristan Thompson – who were romantically involved and had kids with Kim’s sisters Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, respectively.
The “Gold Digger” rapper also posted what appeared to be a text Kim sent from her mom, Kris Jenner, begging him to “stop” his Instagram rants that stress her “to no end.”
West has since deleted most of those Instagram posts but has continued to grill companies like Adidas and Gap.
Diddy vows to boycott Adidas after Ye’s feud with the brand
Diddy and Swizz Beatz have joined the fight with Kanye West against Adidas.
The “Donda” rapper, 45, has been in a public feud with Adidas and Gap — two companies he had previously signed agreements with to carry his Yeezy brand — accusing them of leaving him out of meetings regarding his products and stealing his designs.
Following Ye’s public shaming of the brands, Diddy, 52, and rapper/music producer Swizz Beatz, 43, have taken to their social media platforms to show their support of West.
In a text message screenshot posted separately on both Diddy and West’s Instagram accounts, Diddy told the “Gold Digger” artist, “please can [sic] send me something I could post in support of you! I never wear Adidas again for the rest of my life if they don’t make you right!!!!”
West — legally known as Ye — replied, “Praise God Love you.”
Another slide on the post revealed a product shot of the Yeezy-like shoes released by Adidas with a red “x” over the photo.
Music producer and rapper Swizz Beatz also shared his support of West, posting the ex’d out shoes with a caption reading, “I usually mind my business but this is DEAD WRONG! If we let them do this to @kanyewest it will happen to us also!”
“This man created this groundbreaking innovation and it should be respected as a creative ! YE is only asking for his work to be respected and not stolen that’s not crazy to me !!” he continued.
The “Money In The Bank” rapper finished by saying, “We not buying these !!!!!!!!!!!! @adidas you’re supposed to be original do the correct thing please !!!”
West’s Instagram has served as a digital warzone on the companies, with the rapper-turned-fashion designer posting headshots of board members and CEOs of Adidas.
“To the creative director of adidas Alasdhair Willis I’ve done songs with your father in law [sic] How can you watch adidas do what they’ve done to a fellow creative and not say anything and never even meet with me or call me? Why did I have to do this in public?” West wrote.
Seven hours later, the rapper took to Instagram again, this time addressing his fans.
“Please take down any meme of Alasdhair [Willis]. I believe this is a good guy and he will actually call me and actually help.”
“Let’s see if we can speak to him first [sic] Me and Paul McCartney have made a lot of great music I’m cool with the family :).”
This isn’t West’s first tiff with the athletic brand.
The “The Life of Pablo” artist — who originally launched his first Yeezy collection under the Adidas name in 2015 — has shared his discontent with the brand in previous months as well.
In June, the celebrity rapper swiftly posted, and deleted, a photo on Instagram accusing Adidas of ripping off his designs with their release of Adilette 22 slide sandals.
In a direct message to Complex Magazine on Instagram, Ye said, “adidas made up the Yeezy day idea without my approval then went and brought back older styles without my approval.”
He went on to say that the brand went behind West’s back in hiring, styles and material approaches, as well as the decision of hiring a GM of Yeezy.
The rocky relationship with Adidas is set to end in 2026 per his contract with the brand.
West’s reps did not immediately respond for comment
