A dramatic scene unfolded at a Nakuru wedding in Kenya as a woman claiming to be the groom’s first wife confronted him.

Rose Ongachi claimed he was the groom’s first wife, and he confronted him for leaving her to single-handedly raise the children he sired with her, whom she said were unable to continue with school due to financial constraints.

In a video shared by Inooro FM, the agitated woman said he had helped the man during their union, and she was thus bewildered that he had left her to wed his new lover.

“I have been with this man for 22 years, and we have been fighting because of this particular lady. In fact, I allowed him into my life as a well-wisher, even bought clothes, but now he left me with the children. God will help me. I will look for ways to support my children,” she told Inooro FM.