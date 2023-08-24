Chaos, confusion mar Oshodi/Isolo local government palliative distribution

There was pandemonium on Wednesday at the Oshodi/Isolo local government secretariat, venue of the palliative distribution organized by the chairman of the local government Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof.

Thousands of people had thronged the venue to receive food items from the the council chairman to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal, however the situation turned chaotic, almost leading to a stampede.

The palliatives, which included gift packs, yams, eggs, plantain among other items, were to be shared among the residents of the council area irrespective of their political, religious, or tribal affiliations.

Each gift pack was said to have included a package of rice, beans groundnut oil and tomato paste.

It was gathered from eyewitnesses that people started arriving the venue as early as 6.30am for the event billed to start by 9am.

The event, tagged “Greater Oshodi Food Bank”, however, did not start until a few minutes to 11am .

It was learnt that trouble started immediately after the first set of people, mostly elderly people, received their rations as there was no proper information on how the distribution was going to be done.

The restive and compressed crowd got excited and people at the tail of the line started pushing for fear that the items might not go round.

The organisers were swiftly overwhelmed and then it all kicked off, several women fell to the ground and suffered injuries while others ran over them.

The confusion lasted for two hours as security guards including military officers beat back hundreds of people rushing to take their own packs.

A security official in the council, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, confirmed that there were casualties during the rush .

He was, however, silent on whether there were fatalities among the casualties.

Speaking earlier at the event, the Council Boss reiterated that his administration is committed to serving the people.