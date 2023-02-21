Channels TV’s Seun Okinbaloye denies endorsing Tinubu as his Presidential candidate

Channels Television’s political correspondent, Seun Okinbaloye has denied endorsing the Presidential bid of Sen. Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate in the coming 2023 general elections.

Okinbaloye said as a journalist,, he will never endorse any candidate.

The popular host of Channel’s TV , Politics Today was reacting to a post where he was said to have advised to vote Tinubu in Saturday’s presidential election

But, Okinbaloye in a Twitter post on Monday, described the report as fake news

“Please disregard the fake news that has been flying around. As a journalist, I have not and will never endorse any candidate. God bless Nigeria

