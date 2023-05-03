Chanel Iman pregnant with third baby, first with Davon Godchaux

Chanel Iman has another child on the way!

The model gave the first glimpse of her baby bump while wearing a green bikini in an Instagram photo shared Tuesday by publicist Lori Krebs.

Iman, 32, was all smiles in the social media upload, posing with reality stars Brittany Cartwright and Heather Rae Young as well as model Bianca Mitsuko at a beach.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has yet to post the picture to her own account and tell her followers that she and her boyfriend, Davon Godchaux, are expecting their first baby together.

Her rep did not immediately return request for comment.

Godchaux is already the father of a son named Davon from a previous relationship, while Iman shares daughters Cali, 4, and Cassie, 3, with her estranged husband, Sterling Shepard.

The former couple broke up in June 2021 after nearly four years of marriage, with Shepard citing “irreconcilable differences” in his divorce filing.

Iman and the NFL player, 30, have yet to finalize their divorce.

The runway regular made her relationship with Godchaux Instagram-official in April of the following year.

The pair both posted Coachella pics to their accounts at the time, with the athlete writing, “Mines.”

Four months later, the duo took a romantic trip to Italy. They sparked engagement rumors when Godchaux commented on one of Iman’s Instagram posts with a ring emoji and called her his “love forever.”

Iman also made headlines for feuding with Shepard’s mother, Cheri Shepard, via Instagram.

The heated confrontation kicked off in July 2022 after a social media user referred to her and Godchaux as a “blended family” in a comment.

Cheri replied, “not yet, she is still married, get divorced!”

When one of Iman’s followers responded, “girl, bye,” the model commented with clapping and crying-laughing emojis.

Cheri hit back again, writing, “I’m their grandmother! I would know!”