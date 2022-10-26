Champions League: Who is through, who is out and who needs what?

Nine teams have already booked their place in the Champions League knockout stage – so who are going to take the final seven spots?

Manchester City and Chelsea have won their group, but Liverpool and Tottenham still have work to do. Rangers are still trying to get in the Europa League, but Celtic are heading out of Europe.

We take a look at who needs what in this season’s competition.

Group A

Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 – Napoli (Q) 4 4 0 0 +13 12 2 – Liverpool 4 3 0 1 +6 9 3 – Ajax 4 1 0 3 -4 3 4 – Rangers 4 0 0 4 -15 0

Qualified: Napoli

Already out: Rangers

Wednesday: Ajax v Liverpool, Napoli v Rangers (both 20:00 BST)

Liverpool just need a point in Amsterdam to seal their place in the knockout stage. They probably have to win to maintain their hopes of top spot.

Ajax realistically need to win by more than one goal to keep their hopes alive as that would give them a head-to-head edge on the Reds if they finish level on points.

Rangers’ hopes of third spot and the Europa League would be over if Ajax better their result.

Group B

Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 – Club Bruges (Q) 4 3 1 0 +7 10 2 – Porto 4 2 0 2 +1 6 3 – Atletico Madrid 4 1 1 2 -3 4 4 – Bayer Leverkusen 4 1 0 3 -4 3

Qualified: Club Bruges

Wednesday: Club Bruges v Porto (17:45), Atletico Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen (20:00)

Porto could book their place in the last 16 if they win and Atletico Madrid do not. An Atleti win keeps it in their hands as they face Porto in the final game.

Group C

Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 – Bayern Munich (Q) 4 4 0 0 +11 12 2 – Inter Milan 4 2 1 1 +1 7 3 – Barcelona 4 1 1 2 +1 4 4 – Viktoria Plzen 4 0 0 4 -13 0

Qualified: Bayern Munich

Already out: Viktoria Plzen

Wednesday: Inter v Viktoria Plzen (17:45), Barcelona v Bayern Munich (20:00)

Barcelona could be out of the Champions League before they even play on Wednesday. If Inter beat Viktoria Plzen they will take the final knockout spot thanks to their head-to-head record against Barca.

Group D

Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 – Tottenham Hotspur 4 2 1 1 +1 7 2 – Marseille 4 2 0 2 +2 6 3 – Sporting Lisbon 4 2 0 2 0 6 4 – Eintracht Frankfurt 4 1 1 2 -3 4

Wednesday: Tottenham v Sporting Lisbon, Eintracht Frankfurt v Marseille (both 20:00)

Spurs will move into the knockout stage with a game to spare if they beat Sporting.

If Spurs win, then Marseille could also go through if they beat Frankfurt, as they have the head-to-head advantage over Sporting.

Group E

Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 – Chelsea (Q) 5 3 1 1 +5 10 2 – AC Milan 5 2 1 2 +1 7 3 – RB Salzburg 5 1 3 1 0 6 4 – Dinamo Zagreb 5 1 1 3 -6 4

Qualified: Chelsea

Already out: Dinamo Zagreb

Tuesday: Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea, Dinamo Zagreb 0-4 Milan

Chelsea booked their place in the last 16 as group winners with their win in Austria. Milan’s game with Salzburg next week will decide who goes through with them.

Group F

Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 – Real Madrid (Q) 5 3 1 1 +5 10 2 – Leipzig 5 3 0 2 0 9 3 – Shakhtar Donetsk 5 1 3 1 +2 6 4 – Celtic 5 0 2 3 -7 2

Qualified: Real Madrid

Already out: Celtic

Tuesday: Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk,Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid booked their last-16 place with two games to go. Celtic will finish bottom of the group after their draw with Shakhtar.

Shakhtar will go through if they beat Leipzig in Poland next week, while the German side will progress with a point.

Group G

Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 – Manchester City (Q) 5 3 2 0 +10 11 2 – Borussia Dortmund (Q) 5 2 2 1 +5 8 3 – Sevilla 5 1 2 2 -4 5 4 – FC Copenhagen 5 0 2 3 -11 2

Qualified: Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund

Already out: Sevilla (Europa League), Copenhagen

Tuesday: Sevilla 3-0 Copenhagen, Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Manchester City

Manchester City have won the group, with Borussia Dortmund guaranteed second following their goalless draw in Germany.

Sevilla are guaranteed a Europa League place and Copenhagen are out.

Group H

Team GP W D L GD PTS 1 – Paris St-Germain (Q) 5 3 2 0 +8 11 2 – Benfica (Q) 5 3 2 0 +4 11 3 – Juventus 5 1 0 4 -3 3 4 – Maccabi Haifa 5 1 0 4 -9 3

Qualified: PSG, Benfica

Already out: Juventus, Maccabi Haifa

Tuesday: Benfica 4-3 Juventus, Paris St-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa

PSG and Benfica both reached the last 16 with high-scoring wins.

Juventus and Maccabi Haifa are still hoping for the Europa League spot.