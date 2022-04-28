SPORTS
Champions League: UEFA to scrap two-legged semi-finals format
UEFA are looking to scrap two-legged semi-finals in the Champions League, as they ponder further restructuring of the tournament’s format, the UK Times reports.
There are already plans in place to change the opening stage of the tournament. The current eight groups of four will be replaced by two leagues of 18 from 2024 onwards.
However, those may not be the only new additions for the 2024/2025 season, as UEFA are considering implementing their “week of football” proposals.
If enforced, those proposals would see the current two-legged semi-finals replaced with single leg ties and they will be played in one city in a five-day window that also includes the final.
Two-legged semi-finals have been a part of the competition’s format since 1955, but the new plans are said to already have the support of the European Club Association (ECA).
ECA chairman and Paris Saint-Germain president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has spoken positively about the proposals, although some senior UEFA figures are thought to be less keen on such a significant restructuring of the format.
EPL: I haven’t spoken to Ten Hag since Man Utd gave him the job – Rangnick
Manchester United interim boss, Ralf Rangnick has revealed that he is yet to speak to Erik ten Hag, who has been hired as the club’s next permanent manager.
Rangnick replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a short-term contract until the end of the 2021/2022 season.
And last week, United agreed an initial three-year deal with Ajax’s Ten Hag, to come in at the end of the current campaign.
Rangnick has admitted he is yet to speak to the Dutchman, but insists he is available to talk if Ten Hag chooses.
“His focus is on Ajax now and trying to win the title now.
“My focus is on our club and getting the best possible results. Whenever he has time or would like to speak I’m available, but I would not want to contact him on my own account right now,” Rangnick said.
UCL: No complaints about the result – Guardiola reacts to 4-3 win over Real Madrid
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has called on his players to “raise their level” to reach a second successive Champions League final.
The Premier League champions defeated Real Madrid 4-3 in the first leg of their semi-final tie on Tuesday night.
City will take a narrow advantage to Spain next week, but it could have been more comfortable had the home side been clinical in front of goal.
“It was a good game with both teams showing an incredible amount of quality.
“You have to perform really well in two games. We performed really well in the first one and we have to do it in the second one. It is a good test to show our personality.
“We miss them [the chances] but we create them. We were there all the time. We were there. No complaints about the result, the performance, anything,” Guardiola said.
City will now turn their attention to trying to defend their Premier League title when they travel to Leeds United this weekend.
UCL: Liverpool’s squad to face Villarreal revealed [Full list]
Liverpool’s squad to face Villarreal in tonight’s Champions League semi-final first-leg tie has been revealed.
According to Liverpool Echo, Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has 26 players available to face Villarreal in the Champions League at Anfield.
Liverpool head to the game after eliminating Benfica from the Champions League quarter-final, while Villarreal knocked Bayern Munich out of the tournament.
Below is Liverpool’s full squad against Villarreal:
Goalkeepers: Adrian, Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher.
Defenders: Andy Robertson, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Rhys Williams.
Midfielders: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Fabinho, Harvey Elliott, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Tyler Morton, Thiago Alcantara.
Forwards: Diogo Jota, Divock Origi, Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino.
