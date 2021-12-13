SPORTS
Champions League: UEFA investigates Man Utd error, round of 16 draw may be redone
UEFA are looking at redoing the Champions League last 16 draw all over again after a major blunder, the UK Mirror reports.
Manchester United were initially drawn against Villarreal, which was against competition rules, as they both qualified from the same group.
Villarreal were then drawn against Manchester City.
However, it appears United’s ball was not put back into the correct pot, enabling them to be drawn against Atletico Madrid, who were the next team picked out.
However, it appears United's ball was not put back into the correct pot, enabling them to be drawn against Atletico Madrid, who were the next team picked out.
Giorgio Marchetti, overseeing the draw, could be heard saying: “For Atletico Madrid, the possibilities are all except Liverpool, who were in the same group and Manchester United. Manchester United have already been drawn.”
A senior UEFA source has confirmed they are looking into the episode and whether the draw must be performed again, to preserve the integrity of the competition.
United are currently “awaiting clarification” from UEFA.
SPORTS
UEFA cancels Champions League round of 16 fixtures, to repeat draw
UEFA has declared the Champions League draw void following a series of mistakes during the process on Monday morning.
Manchester United had been paired against Paris Saint-Germain, but only after being erroneously paired with Villarreal initially.
The Red Devils were then mistakenly left off the list of possible opponents to face Atletico Madrid.
After clubs sought clarification from the European governing body on what had happened, UEFA announced the ties would be redrawn at 2pm on Monday.
“Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16,” a statement said.
“As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 1500 CET.”
SPORTS
Champions League round of 16 draw confirmed [Full fixtures]
The draw for the Champions League round of 16 has been conducted on Monday.
Holders Chelsea have been paired against Lille in the first knockout round.
In other games, Manchester City will take on Villarreal, Salzburg face Liverpool and Juventus play Sporting Lisbon.
Real Madrid will clash with Benfica, Atletico Madrid take on Bayern Munich and Inter Milan face Ajax.
Draw in full:
Benfica vs Real Madrid
Villarreal vs Man City
Atletico vs Bayern Munich
FC Salzburg vs Liverpool
Inter Milan vs Ajax
Sporting vs Juventus
Chelsea vs Lille
Man Utd vs PSG
breaking
Europa League play-off: Barcelona, Dortmund’s opponents confirmed [Full fixtures]
The draw for this season’s Europa League play-off has been conducted on Monday.
Barcelona, who dropped from the Champions League, have been handed a tough tie against Serie A side, Napoli.
Borussia Dortmund will play Rangers, Porto take on Lazio and RB Leipzig have been drawn against Real Sociedad.
The first legs of the play-off ties will be played on February 17, with the return fixtures a week later on February 24.
Europa League play-off draw in full:
Sevilla vs Dinamo Zagreb
Atalanta vs Olympiakos
RB Leipzig vs Real Sociedad
Barcelona vs Napoli
Zenit St Petersburg vs Real Betis
Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers
Sheriff vs Braga
FC Porto vs Lazio
