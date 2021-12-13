Champions League: UEFA investigates Man Utd error, round of 16 draw may be redone

UEFA are looking at redoing the Champions League last 16 draw all over again after a major blunder, the UK Mirror reports.

Manchester United were initially drawn against Villarreal, which was against competition rules, as they both qualified from the same group.

Villarreal were then drawn against Manchester City.

However, it appears United’s ball was not put back into the correct pot, enabling them to be drawn against Atletico Madrid, who were the next team picked out.

Giorgio Marchetti, overseeing the draw, could be heard saying: “For Atletico Madrid, the possibilities are all except Liverpool, who were in the same group and Manchester United. Manchester United have already been drawn.”

A senior UEFA source has confirmed they are looking into the episode and whether the draw must be performed again, to preserve the integrity of the competition.

United are currently “awaiting clarification” from UEFA.