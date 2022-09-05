NEWS
Champions League: Tuchel hints at replacing Mendy for Dinamo Zagreb clash
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, has hinted that goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is set for a recall.
Edouard Mendy has been in shaky form for the Blues since the start of the season.
And Tuchel is considering dropping him ahead of their Champions League opener at Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.
Kepa was linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer but failed to find a new club.
“He tried and checked his options, which we were aware of.
“They were not satisfying for him or for us so he stayed, and I’m very happy about that.
“I was always very clear directly with him that I would love him to stay and my point of view is that he’s absolutely ready to play. It’s on us if we give him the chance or not but he’s 100 per cent ready with how he behaves and trains,” Tuchel said.
NEWS
BREAKING: Lagos commissioner resigns after collapsed 7-Storey building in Oniru
Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Idris Salako has resigned.
Gbenga Omotoso, the Commissioner for Information made the announcement in a statement on Monday.
Omotoso said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has accepted the resignation.
The official noted that Salako’s exit “is a prelude to the restructuring of the Ministry and its agencies”.
Sanwo-Olu thanked him for his services and wished him success in his future endeavours.
The governor warned all players in the sector to respect the law or face the consequences of any indiscretion.
Salako leaves the position after multiple building collapses in Nigeria’s commercial hub in the last few years.
The most recent occurred in Oniru in the early hours of Sunday. A seven-storey building under construction caved in; two are dead and others are yet to be found.
Addressing the media, Salako suggested the developer was a powerful man, recalling how he chased state officials away during enforcement.
He also disclosed that the developer broke the seal of the site on three separate occasions, an indictment on the state government.
The same situation occurred before the Ikoyi building collapse, in November 2021, which claimed more than 40 lives.
The developer Femi Osibona, who also lost his life, unsealed the site multiple times and muscled government officials, citing connections with the authorities.
NEWS
Kenyan Supreme Court affirms Ruto’s victory as president
Kenyan Supreme Court, on Monday morning, affirmed the victory of William Ruto in the country’s presidential election held last month.
Ruto was declared the winner of the just concluded presidential election in the East African country.
He polled 50.49 percent of the total votes cast (7,176,141) to defeat his closest rival, ex-Prime Minister Raila Odinga who polled 48.85 percent (6,942,930) of votes cast.
Mr Ruto also achieved the minimum 25 percent of votes in 39 counties.
However, Mr Odinga had rejected the results alleging irregularities, and went to court as a result.
Four of the seven electoral commission members also refused to authenticate the result.
In its unanimous judgment, the apex court dismissed the petition by the opposition leader, Raila Odinga against Ruto’s electoral victory.
The Chief Justice, Martha Koome, read the judgment on behalf of other justices
NEWS
Electricity workers urge Buhari to reverse power privatisation
Electricity workers under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) have disclosed that privatisation of the power sector in the country has failed.
The workers made this disclosure on Monday.
The workers, who spoke at a press conference in Ibadan on Monday, called on the present government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse the privatisation of the power sector.
Assistant General Secretary, Western Zone of NUEE, Comrade Modupeoluwa Akinola, while addressing journalists on behalf of his colleagues, explained that privatisation of the power sector has negative consequences on workers and members of the public.
Akinola, while speaking, further added that the union had, before the privatisation of the power sector, kicked against the privatisation of the sector.
He alleged that privatisation will always seek to protect and defend the profit interest of the business owners against the general interest of the people.
He said, “Power privatisation has failed. We of the electricity workers under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, Western zone decide to organise this press conference to draw the attention of the general public to the age-long position of our great union on the privatisation of the power sector, its attendant consequences and the basis for an unrelented defense and protection of members of our union.
“Our union rejects the planned privitisation of the TCN, demands a full renationalisation of the power sector under a democratic control of a board that includes the representatives of workers and consumers, and holds that no amount of intimidation, falsehood including misrepresentation of facts can deterred us from continuing to express our opposition to the privatisation of the power sector in defense of the interest of our members and the people.
“Gentlemen of the press, it will interest you to know that, prior to the eventual privatisation of the power sector in 2013, our union was at the forefront of several agitations and campaigns which included street protests, town hall meetings, symposia and picketings organised by mass of Nigerian people to stop and halt the then move for the privitisation exercise.
“Our opposition to the privatisation policy was informed by our understanding and conviction that privatisation will always seek to protect and defend the profit interest of the business owners against the general interest of the people for affordable and regular electricity. This has no doubt been confirmed by the daily agony and pain being experienced by our members and Nigerian people since privatisation of the power sector over 9 years ago”.
