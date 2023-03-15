Wednesday, March 15, 2023
HomeFOOTBALLChampions LeagueChampions League: Six teams qualify for quarter-finals
Champions League

Champions League: Six teams qualify for quarter-finals

Online Editor
By Online Editor
0
10
Six teams qualify for Champions league quaterfinals

Six teams have made it through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after Tuesday’s fixtures.

Manchester City and Inter Milan have now joined Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Chelsea and Benfica in the next round.

Pep Guardiola’s men hammered RB Leipzig 7-0 at the Etihad with Erling Haaland scoring five goals.

The English champions progressed with 8-1 aggregate.

In Portugal, Inter held FC Porto to a tense 0-0 draw.

The Serie A side qualified with a 1-0 aggregate, thanks to Romelu Lukaku’s goal in the first leg.

Previous article
Banks slash travel allowance, foreign school fees over dollar shortage
Next article
Jandor unveils wife
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network