Champions League: Six teams qualify for quarter-finals

Six teams have made it through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after Tuesday’s fixtures.

Manchester City and Inter Milan have now joined Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Chelsea and Benfica in the next round.

Pep Guardiola’s men hammered RB Leipzig 7-0 at the Etihad with Erling Haaland scoring five goals.

The English champions progressed with 8-1 aggregate.

In Portugal, Inter held FC Porto to a tense 0-0 draw.

The Serie A side qualified with a 1-0 aggregate, thanks to Romelu Lukaku’s goal in the first leg.