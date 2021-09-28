Champions League: Salah, Mane, Firmino all scored as Liverpool thrash Porto again

Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino both scored twice as Liverpool maintained their perfect start to Champions League Group B with a thumping 5-1 win at FC Porto.

The Merseysiders mourned the loss of one of their greatest ever marksmen earlier in the day, following the passing of the late, great Roger Hunt and responded with a fittingly stylish performance in his honour.

Salah opened the scoring on 18 minutes after Diogo Costa failed to deal with the impressive Curtis Jones’ low shot from the left.

The Merseysiders deservedly doubled their advantage on the stroke of halftime when Costa dithered in the face of James Milner’s low cross and Sadio Mane gleefully tapped in at the back post.

Salah then notched his 30th Champions League goal with a clinical strike from Jones’ pass before the hosts pulled one back through Mehdi Taremi’s header.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s men rounded off an emphatic night late on as substitute Firmino bagged a quick-fire brace.

The result sees the Reds top the pool with six points. Atletico Madrid are second on four with Porto third on one and AC Milan pointless in fourth spot.

Next up in Group B, Liverpool visit Atletico on Tuesday, October 19 while FC Porto host Milan.