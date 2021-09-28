SPORTS
Champions League: Salah, Mane, Firmino all scored as Liverpool thrash Porto again
Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino both scored twice as Liverpool maintained their perfect start to Champions League Group B with a thumping 5-1 win at FC Porto.
The Merseysiders mourned the loss of one of their greatest ever marksmen earlier in the day, following the passing of the late, great Roger Hunt and responded with a fittingly stylish performance in his honour.
Salah opened the scoring on 18 minutes after Diogo Costa failed to deal with the impressive Curtis Jones’ low shot from the left.
The Merseysiders deservedly doubled their advantage on the stroke of halftime when Costa dithered in the face of James Milner’s low cross and Sadio Mane gleefully tapped in at the back post.
Salah then notched his 30th Champions League goal with a clinical strike from Jones’ pass before the hosts pulled one back through Mehdi Taremi’s header.
However, Jurgen Klopp’s men rounded off an emphatic night late on as substitute Firmino bagged a quick-fire brace.
The result sees the Reds top the pool with six points. Atletico Madrid are second on four with Porto third on one and AC Milan pointless in fourth spot.
Next up in Group B, Liverpool visit Atletico on Tuesday, October 19 while FC Porto host Milan.
FC Sheriff secure history victory at the Bernabeu against 13-time European champions, Real Madrid
Sebastien Thill’s 89th minute screamer saw Moldovan outfit Sheriff shock Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.
Jasurbek Yakhshiboev headed the visitors in front with a free header at the back post before Karim Benzema restored parity from the spot in the second half after Vinicius Junior was impeded.
Real missed chances to take the lead before Thill’s thumping left-foot drive secured the win for the visitors.
It was the David vs Goliath fixture that had everyone whispering, what if the competition debutants do it again?And in the opening exchanges seemed to suggest no, as the thirteen time European Champion took control of the game and produced a series of decent chances through Karim Benzema.
But with a quarter of an hour gone the visitors produced a sucker punch that silenced the home crowd. Cristiano was given too much space down the left flank, which allowed him the time to deliver a perfect cross into the box which found Jasurbek Yakhshiboev who headed the ball past Thibaut Courtois.
Sheriff relied heavily on their keeper Giorgos Athanasiadis to keep them in the game as he made a collection of excellent saves.
The second half saw Madrid continue to turn the screw on the visitors and they eventually won a penalty through Vinícius Júnior who was deemed to be brought down inside the box by Edmund Addo.
Up stepped Benzema who dispatched the spot kick perfectly to not only level the scoreline but also became the competition’s fourth-highest scorer outright.
The game continued to produce plenty of drama as substitute Bruno had the ball in the back net for Sheriff, only for it to be called offside after a lengthy VAR check.
Late on Thill’s stunning strike took the win for Sheriff in a moment of footballing history.
Next up for Madrid is an away trip to Espanol in the league while Sheriff Tiraspol also return to domestic action against Milsami.
MATCH FACTS
Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois; Nacho, Eder Militao, Alaba, Gutierrez; Valverde, Casemiro, Camavinga; Vinicius Junior, Benzema, Hazard
Subs not used: Vallejo, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Lunin, Jovic, Lucas, Rodrygo, Isco, Mariano, Lopez, Blanco
Goal: Benzema pen 65
Sheriff (4-2-3-1): Athanasiadis; Fernando, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano; Thill, Addo; Traore, Kolovos, Castaneda; Yakhshiboev
Subs not used: Celeadnic, Radeljic, Julien, Serafim Cojocaru, Nikolov, Pascenco, Bruno, Maxim Cojocaru, Yansane
Goals: Yakhshiboev 25, Thill 89
Referee: Lawrence Visser (Belgium)
Former Real Madrid footballer ‘caught cheating’ with ‘wife’s best friend’
Former Real Madrid midfielder Fernando Gago has reportedly split from his tennis star wife after allegedly cheating on her with her best friend.
Gisela Dulko, 36, is said to have red-carded the retired footballer after catching him in bed with a dance school owner called Veronica.
Journalist Cinthia Fernandez claimed on a prime-time Argentinian TV show: “Gisela apparently found them in her own home, in her own bed.
“She opened the door and there was Fernando Gago with this other woman,” she added: “They got married ten years ago and have three children. They always kept a low-profile. They separated because of his unfaithfulness. He cheated on her with her best friend.
“That group of friends were mums at their kids’ school. Gisela has changed them to a different school.”
The astonishing claims come as Gago, who retired less than a year ago from football following a string of injuries, resigned as manager of Argentinian side Club Atletico Aldosivi after six straight defeats.
The senior squad, based in the Atlantic city of Mar del Plata, currently plays in the top division of the Argentinian football league system. Unconfirmed local reports say Gago’s infidelity is thought to have sped up his decision to quit.
There has been no official comment so far to the cheat claims by Gago, who made 61 appearances for Argentina and also played for Boca Juniors, Roma, Valencia and Velez Sarsfield.
His wife, who reached a career-high ranking of world No. 26 and won four WTA titles as a singles players but specialised in doubles where she achieved the world No 1 ranking, has also stayed silent.
Neither Gisela or Gago, who announced his retirement aged 34 from football last November, have updated their Instagram for several weeks.
The former footballer’s last post on Instagram, where he still describes himself as Aldosivi’s manager, was 41 weeks ago.
Guardiola admits Man City don’t know how to stop PSG’s Messi, Mbappe, Neymar
Pep Guardiola had a simple answer when asked how Manchester City intend to stop Paris Saint-Germain’s formidable front three of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, reports manchesterveningnews.co.uk.
“I don’t know,” he smiled, admitting that preventing the world-class front three of PSG from causing them problems will require a team effort.
City did well to keep Neymar and Mbappe quiet in the Champions League semifinals last season, but PSG has since added Messi to their ranks to become even stronger. And Guardiola heaped praise on the three forwards as he challenged his players to work as a team to stop them.
“This amount of quality I don’t know how to stop them,” he admitted.
“They are so good, the talent all together to control is so difficult. We try to defend well without the ball and let them run when we have the ball. This is what we have to do.
“They are exceptional players, everyone knows it, all of them so good. Individually and they combine and connect.”
Expanding on the test facing City in Paris, especially with last season’s two wins over today’s opponents in mind, Guardiola insisted it will be a completely different situation.
“The feeling isn’t that we beat them in the knockout, this is not the confidence,” he said.
“It’s a new season, a new challenge, I don’t care when you win three games in a row or lose three games in a row. Important is we play a game three days ago that gave us a lot of positive energy, but at the same time six days ago we drew with Southampton. Football is highs and lows and changes everything so quick.
“The games vs PSG, they were better first half in Paris, we were better in the second half. Here we defend better than we expect, with a lot of resilience in the first half, we punish them in the counter-attack and did it well.
“They are a fantastic team. What can I say with the players they have? Marquinhos is a big fan of him, Hakimi and all midfield players, Paredes, Danilo, on good form. Verratti especially and the three players upfront can do whatever they want.
“They can play wide, they can play narrow, one wide left, Messi can play right or middle, Mbappe wide or left or right. They combine so well, the talent cannot be stopped. We have to do it as a team. Individually we cannot put the pressure on one player to stop the skills and the talents of the players they have.”
