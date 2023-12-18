Champions League Round Of 16 Draw, Live Updates:The Round of 16 draw for the UEFA Champions League will be held in Nyon on Monday. European giants like Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Barcelona, Real Madrid, etc. have passed the group stage with flying colours while some others like Manchester United have failed to even qualify for the Europa League. As far as the format goes, the 8 group winners are placed in the seeded category while the 8 runners-up are in the unseeded category. The seeded teams can only be drawn against the unseeded teams.

December182023 17:03 (IST) UCL Round Of 16 Draw Live: A final highlight of the draw Here’s a final highlight of the entire draw: Barcelona vs Napoli PSG vs Real Sociedad Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund Lazio vs Bayern Munich Copenhagen vs Man City Real Madrid vs Leipzig

December182023 16:58 (IST) UCL Round Of 16 Draw Live: Dates for the matches The Round of 16 of UEFA Champions League has been divided into two legs. The first leg will be played on February 13-14 and February 20-21. The remaining half of the Round of 16 stage will be played on March 5-6 and March 12-13.

December182023 16:56 (IST) UCL Round Of 16 Draw Live: Real Madrid up against Leipzig Another top-seeded team Real Madrid will be going up against Leipzig in their Round of 16 Champions League clash.

December182023 16:55 (IST) UCL Round Of 16 Draw Live: Copenhagen to face Man City The highly-anticipated draw has been announced as the winners of 2022-23 season Manchester City have finally been picked. The champions will be going up against Copenhagen in the their Round of 16 match at the Champions League.

December182023 16:53 (IST) UCL Round Of 16 Draw Live: Lazio to face Bayern Munich Bayern Munich will be squaring off against Lazio in the Round of 16 of the IEFA Champions League.

December182023 16:52 (IST) UCL Round Of 16 Draw Live: PSV Eindhoven to face Borussia Dortmund One of the top-seeded teams Borussia Dortmund have been picked against PSV Eindhoven for their Round of 16 clash.

December182023 16:51 (IST) UCL Round Of 16 Draw Live: Inter Milan against Atletico Madrid The finalists of Champions League 2022-23 Inter Milan will be squaring off against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 clash this year.

December182023 16:47 (IST) UCL Round Of 16 Draw Live: PSG up against Real Sociedad The third pick has been made and Paris Saint-Germain has been drawn against Real Sociedad for the Round of 16 game at the UEFA Champions League.

December182023 16:45 (IST) UCL Round Of 16 Draw Live: Barcelona to face Napoli The second pick is an interesting one as FC Barcelona has drawn against SC Napoli for their Round of 16 match at the UEFA Champions League.

December182023 16:44 (IST) UCL Round Of 16 Draw Live: Arsenal to play against FC Porto The first pick has been named and it has been announced from the runner’s up group, FC Porto was picked. They will going up against Arsenal in the Round of 16 match of the Champions League.

December182023 16:40 (IST) UCL Round Of 16 Draw Live: John Terry enters the stage Former Chelsea skipper John Terry is here and will be gracing the event as a special guest. In a few minutes, the draw will begin and matches will be announced.

December182023 16:37 (IST) UCL Round Of 16 Draw Live: Opening address from UEFA Deputy General UEFA Deputy General Giorgio Marchetti is giving the opening address. He will also be looking after the all the proceedings of the draw.

December182023 16:31 (IST) UCL Round Of 16 Draw Live: The event begins The much-awaited UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw, finally begins in Nyon, Switzerland. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

December182023 16:26 (IST) UCL Round Of 16 Draw Live: Format of the draw As far as the format goes, the 8 group winners are placed in the seeded category while the 8 runners-up are in the unseeded category. The seeded teams can only be drawn against the unseeded teams. Also, clubs can’t be paired against the same teams they faced in the group stage of the tournament.

December182023 16:24 (IST) UCL Round Of 16 Draw Live: Glimpse of the group stage European giants like Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Barcelona, Real Madrid, etc. have passed the group stage with flying colours while some others like Manchester United have failed to even qualify for the Europa League.

December182023 16:18 (IST) Here’s how the group stage concluded in the Champions League 2023-24: Group A Winner: Bayern Munich (16 points) Runner ups: Copenhagen (8 points) Group B Winners: Arsenal (13) | Runner ups: PSV (9) Group C Winners: Real Madrid (18) | Runner ups: Napoli (10) Group D Winners: Real Sociedad (12) | Runner ups: Inter (12) Group E Winners: Atletico Madrid (14) | Runner ups: Lazio (10) Group F Winners: Dortmund (11) | Runner ups: PSG (8) Group G Winners: Manchester City (18) | Runner ups: RB Leipzig (12) Group H Winners: Barcelona (12) | Runner ups: Porto (12)

December182023 16:16 (IST) UCL Round of 16 Draw: Who Will Face PSG? Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw. The seedings have been decided, with Ligue 1 champions PSG emerging as arguably the most threatening side for the group winners in the draw. Stay tuned for live updates…