The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw is set to take place in the European football governing body’s headquarters in Nyon on Monday. European giants like Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Barcelona, Real Madrid, etc. have passed the group stage with flying colours while some others like Manchester United have failed to even qualify for the Europa League. As far as the format goes, the 8 group winners are placed in the seeded category while the 8 runners-up are in the unseeded category. The seeded teams can only be drawn against the unseeded teams. Also, clubs can’t be paired against the same teams they faced in the group stage of the tournament.

Seeded Teams:Arsenal, Atletico de Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Real Madrid

Unseaded Teams:Copenhagen, Inter ,Milan, Lazio, RB Leipzig, Napoli, Paris Saint Germain, Porto and PSV Eindhoven

When will the Champions League Round of 16 Draw will take place?

The Champions League Round of 16 Draw will take place on Monday, December 18.

Where will the Champions League Round of 16 Draw take place?

The Champions League Round of 16 Draw will take place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

What time will the Champions League Round of 16 Draw start?

The Champions League Round of 16 Draw will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Champions League Round of 16 Draw?

The Champions League Round of 16 Draw will be aired Live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the Live streaming of the Champions League Round of 16 Draw?

The Champions League Round of 16 matches will be streaming live on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)