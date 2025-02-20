Champions League Round of 16 Draw: Everything you need to know

The highly anticipated Champions League Round of 16 draw is just around the corner, and football fans worldwide are eagerly waiting to see which teams will be paired together in the next stage of the competition.

When and Where is the Draw?

The Champions League Round of 16 draw is scheduled to take place on Friday, February 21, at 11am GMT. The draw will be held at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Which Teams are in the Draw?

The top eight teams from the league phase have been seeded, while the winners of the knockout phase play-offs will be unseeded. The seeded teams are:

Liverpool

Barcelona

Arsenal

Inter Milan

Atletico Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen

Lille

Aston Villa

These teams will be paired against the winners of the knockout phase play-offs, which include:

Bayern Munich

Benfica

Club Brugge

Feyenoord

Paris Saint-Germain

PSV Eindhoven

Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund

How Will the Draw Work?

The draw will be conducted by UEFA officials, who will randomly select the teams from the seeded and unseeded pots. The seeded teams will play the second leg of their Round of 16 ties at home.

When Are the Round of 16 Matches?

The Round of 16 matches are scheduled to take place on March 4/5 and March 11/12. The exact dates and kick-off times will be confirmed after the draw.

What’s at Stake?

The winners of the Round of 16 ties will advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they will be one step closer to lifting the coveted trophy.

