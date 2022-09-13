Champions League: Conte warns Son Heung-Min

Tottenham manager, Antonio Conte, has warned out-of-form forward, Son Heung-min that he is no longer untouchable in his squad.

SportsMail reports that this has left the South Korean sweating on his place against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Son has started all of Spurs’ seven matches this season, but is yet to score a single goal.

His form is a far cry from last season, when he netted 28 goals for club and country and won the Premier League Golden Boot.

In March, Conte insisted he would be “crazy” to leave Son out from his team.

But the emergence of Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison who arrived from Everton this summer means Conte is no longer solely reliant on Son’s partnership with Harry Kane.

The former Juventus and Chelsea was asked specifically about Son’s place in his team ahead of the game.

“I think when you try to build something important, when you try to build something with ambition and try to be competitive and fight to win, you have to change old habits.

“For this reason all the players have to accept the rotation especially up front, we have four players. For me especially it’s very difficult right now to drop one of these four players, but I have to make the best decision for the team, also for the players.

“You try to make the players happy, but big clubs have a big squad, a deep squad. At this moment we don’t have a big squad, but we have just started to try to follow this path,” Conte said.