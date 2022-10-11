in SPORTS

Champions League: Ancelotti releases Real Madrid’s squad to face Shakhtar Donetsk

Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has released his team’s squad to face Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

Ancelotti named a 23-man squad to tackle Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League match-day four fixture at the Municipal Stadium of Legia Warsaw.

The former Everton and Bayern Munich manager released the squad in a post via Real Madrid’s official website.

Real Madrid’s squad against Shakhtar Donetsk:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Luis López and Cañizares.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Rüdiger and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Lucas V., and Tchouameni.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, and Mariano.

The kick-off time for the match is 8 pm, Nigeria time.

