Champions League: Ancelotti breaks Alex Ferguson’s record

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has overtaken Sir Alex Ferguson as the most successful manager in the Champions League.

The Italian has now recorded 103 wins in the competition, more than any manager.

Ancelotti is already the only man to have won the tournament four times – twice with AC Milan in 2002-03 and 2006-07 and then for Real Madrid in 2013-14 and 2021-22.

He has also now amassed 103 individual wins in the Champions League, beating the record set by Manchester United legend Ferguson, with Wednesday’s 5-1 result against Celtic at the Bernabeu.

The result ensured Real Madrid topped their group and are heading into the Round of 16.