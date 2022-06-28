ChaCha Eke’s marriage crashes, says she doesn’t want to die or go missing

Chacha Eke, Nollywood actress, has announced the end of her marriage with Austin Faani.

Chacha made this known in a post on her Instagram page.

The movie star said she was moving on with her life, adding that she does not want to die or go “missing” while living in her paradise.

The actress, who had in 2020 said she was diagnosed with “Bipolar disorder when reports of her marriage crisis went viral, apologized for “living a lie these past years.”

”Many have died pretending all is well whilst wishing, hoping and praying for a better tomorrow.

“For the 2nd time in 2years, I am here again on social media boldly declaring that I am done with my marriage. My long overdue/relentless stance on this is of course no news to Austin Faani, the doctors and my parents.

“If push comes to shove & suddenly I am incommunicado, my lawyers, the welfare department and the Nigerian police force have my testimonials in recorded video clips/statements set for public release on all social media apps and national newspapers.“