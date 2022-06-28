CELEBRITIES
ChaCha Eke’s marriage crashes, says she doesn’t want to die or go missing
Chacha Eke, Nollywood actress, has announced the end of her marriage with Austin Faani.
Chacha made this known in a post on her Instagram page.
The movie star said she was moving on with her life, adding that she does not want to die or go “missing” while living in her paradise.
The actress, who had in 2020 said she was diagnosed with “Bipolar disorder when reports of her marriage crisis went viral, apologized for “living a lie these past years.”
”Many have died pretending all is well whilst wishing, hoping and praying for a better tomorrow.
“For the 2nd time in 2years, I am here again on social media boldly declaring that I am done with my marriage. My long overdue/relentless stance on this is of course no news to Austin Faani, the doctors and my parents.
“If push comes to shove & suddenly I am incommunicado, my lawyers, the welfare department and the Nigerian police force have my testimonials in recorded video clips/statements set for public release on all social media apps and national newspapers.“
‘Law & Order’ actress Mary Mara dead at 61 after drowning in NY river
Mary Mara, an actress who starred on TV shows like “Law & Order,” “Ray Donovan” and “NYPD Blue,” died on Sunday, her manager confirmed to Page Six. She was 61.
New York State Police troopers responded to a call of a possible drowning a little after 8 a.m. local time on Sunday in the town of Cape Vincent where she lived, according to a police report obtained by The Post.
Once on the scene, police found her body – which they said showed no signs of foul play – in the water.
“Mary’s body was found this morning in her beloved St. Lawrence River,” her rep told Fox News Digital. “She drowned while swimming.”
However, an autopsy will still be performed at the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.
Mara was reportedly staying at her sister’s summer home, which fronts the St. Lawrence River, when she decided to go for a swim.
She leaves behind an ex-husband and stepdaughter, her manager told us.
“Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met,” the manager said. “I still remember seeing her onstage in 1992 in ‘Mad Forest’ off-Broadway. She was electric, funny and a true individual. Everyone loved her. She will be missed.”
Though Mara acted in over 20 movies, the small screen was her bread and butter.
She dominated the TV drama genre with roles on other popular shows like “Nash Bridges,” “ER,” “Criminal Minds,” “The West Wing,” “Shameless,” “Lost” and “Star Trek: Enterprise,” among others.
Bam Margera found after second rehab escape, headed to new facility
Bam Margera has been found following his second escape from rehab in two weeks – and is reportedly on his way to a new center, thanks to an intervention.
The “Jackass” star, 42, was located Monday at a hotel in Deerfield Beach, Fla., according to TMZ, after last being seen Saturday evening near LifeSkills South Florida residential facility.
The outlet reports that police officers were joined by a crisis intervention team, which included Margera’s mother and father, who held an intervention on the spot.
Other family members called in to speak with him, per TMZ, but it’s unclear if the stunt performer’s wife, Nicole Boyd, was involved.
Margera allegedly insisted on seeing the couple’s 4-year-old son, Phoenix Wolf, but was told he needed to get himself back in treatment first, the reality star’s camp told the outlet, noting that Margera “voluntarily agreed” to check in to a new facility.
As previously reported, this is the second time the MTV alum has fled rehab without permission in recent weeks.
The father of one was first reported missing after leaving a facility in Delray Beach on June 13 without authorization.
He allegedly told the center’s manager of his plans to exit the premises so he could check into a different rehab, but cops could not locate him.
Margera was found safe on June 15 while hiding out in a Florida hotel room.
Sources told TMZ at the time that the “Bam’s Unholy Union” alum was sober and cooperative when police picked him up and took him to a second facility, which is the one from which he most recently escaped.
Khloé Kardashian takes True and Dream to surprise firefighters with ice cream
Khloé Kardashian took her daughter True and niece Dream to surprise local firefighters with a sweet treat earlier this week.
The reality star shared photos on Instagram of the girls’ visit to thank their local firefighters at the Los Angeles County Fire Dept. Station 125 on Friday.
“Talk about cuteness!!! It has been a tradition for the girls to take the brave and marvelous firefighters ice cream a few times a year,” Kardashian captioned the post, which included a video of the cousins at the grocery store picking out ice cream. “They love to meet the firefighters and tour the fire station,”
Kardashian also posted a video of the young girls teaching two firefighters a dance to the song “I Love Me” by Meghan Trainor.
“Not only are firefighters risking their lives for us every single day but they pick up a dance routine quite quickly. The girls wanted to show the firefighters their dance routine that they performed at their recital last weekend.”
True, 4, looked sporty in a matching pink and yellow set, while Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, 5, wore a white tank top and black basketball shorts.
The “Kardashians” star included pictures from previous trips to Station 125. True, 4, can be seen rocking a fire helmet, playing inside the fire trucks and posing with the fire hose.
When Khloé, 37, isn’t spending time at the local fire station, she may be with her new beau — a private equity investor — whom she met through her older sister, Kim Kardashian.
Sources told Page Six that the pair met at a dinner party and Khloé is “feeling really good” about the budding romance.
The reality star shares her daughter True with NBA player Tristan Thompson, who she called it quits with in December 2021 after learning he impregnated another woman while the two were together. Meanwhile, Rob shares Dream with ex-fiancé Blac Chyna, who earlier this week reached a settlement in their ongoing revenge porn case.
