CBN Governor, Malami plotting to cover up Nigeria’s biggest scam – Sowore raises alarm

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has described the alleged N89.09 trillion fraud by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, as Nigeria’s biggest financial scam in recent times.

Sowore on Tuesday added that there was collusion between the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and Emefiele to cover up “this monumental corruption.”

A member of the House of Representatives from Jigawa, Gudaji Kazaure, had in a video that had gone viral on the internet, accused Emefiele of attempts to cover-up facts surrounding the collection of the controversial N89.09 trillion Stamp Duty funds.

The lawmaker further alleged that he was deliberately being denied access to present a preliminary report of a committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to look into the alleged stamp duty funds being withheld by the CBN led by Emefiele.

WATCH: N89trillion Stamp Duty: @MBuhari Gave Me Power To Remove, Detain, Investigate CBN @cenbank Governor Emefiele —@HouseNGR Committee Member, Gudaji Kazaure pic.twitter.com/2DZpLo3cjV — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) December 13, 2022

Kazaure also appealed to President Buhari to either allow him to present his report to him or immediately order a thorough investigation of the alleged stamp duty funds fraud.

However, the presidency through the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Buhari, Malam Garba Shehu, described Kazaure’s Committee as illegal which was dissolved on the directive of Mr. President.

Shehu said that “The entire net worth of the nation’s financial sector, the assets of the banking sector put together are not worth N50 trillion, not to talk of the kind of money he is talking about.”

In his reaction, Sowore listed five national focal financial problems the alleged diverted N89.09 Stamp Duty funds could solve, adding that it was unfortunate that many Nigerian media and most Nigerians kept mute over the matter.

This was despite Kazaure’s revelation that the Department of State Services arrested the CBN governor but granted him bail after claiming he had heart issues.

“The Stamp Duty Scam is likely Nigeria’s biggest financial scam in recent times. It was perpetrated by the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele and President Muhammadu Buhari and his cronies.

THE STAMP DUTY MONSTROUS SCAM OF THE Muhammadu Buhari REGIME

“However, the media and most Nigerians are unbelievably silent about this. Attached is the video of the lawmaker who investigated the scam, Gudaji Kazaure, who revealed that Emefiele was arrested by the DSS but granted bail because he claimed he was having “heart issues.”

“The DSS then granted him bail and that was the end of the matter.”

According to Sowore, a breakdown of the alleged diverted Stamp Duty funds shows that N42.84 trillion can be used to settle national debt while $2.9 billion can be used to settle the request of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), thereby preventing the chronicle industrial action by the lecturers which has almost crippled the country’s education system.

Also, $60 million can be expended on 3.3 thousand hospitals across the country to meet the global standard while $180,000 can be spent on 1.1 million schools across the country to meet global standard, and the rest part of the money can be used to construct 373,949.58 kilometers road across the country.

The #RevolutionNow convener said that “This lawmaker, Gudaji Kazaure is stating publicly what we’ve always known, the @cenbank Gov of Nigeria, @GodwinIEmefiele has diverted over N89trillion Stamp Duty largesse between himself and big banks, however, where he got it wrong is praising the mannequin in Aso Rock @MBuhari under whose watch this scam was perpetrated.

“I can attest to the rest, that is the collusion between the Attorney General @ Marshal D F Abubakar and the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor to cover up this monumental corruption,” Sowore said.