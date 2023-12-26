The Special Investigator on the activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and related entities, Jim Obazee, has classified the offices of the embattled former Governor, Godwin Emefiele, as crime scenes where several criminal activities were perpetrated under former president Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The Special Investigator in his report therefore sought prosecution of Emefiele, former Acting CBN Governor, Mr Folashodun Shonubi, Director, Security Services Department, Mr. P. C. Eze and one Matthew Oshurinde, for alleged destruction of five fire-proof safes, housebreaking, burglary, theft, among other crimes.

According to the report, when the investigator visited the apex bank in the course of the investigation, “The Governor’s office wing, his actual office, presented a bizarre scene. Five (5) Fire Proof safes were seen wide open with severe assault and violent destructions. They were all confirmed empty and desolate.

“A handwritten hand-over note, written in red ink, dated 14th June, 2023 and signed by the suspended Governor was found lying atop a side mini table to the executive settee inside the office.

“The note is in the usual and known calligraphy of Mr. Godwin Emefiele. It is still at the spot as the office is still sealed until Mr. Godwin Emefiele’s trial is completed.”

The report further stated that the CBN Deputy Governor confirmed that the DSS brought Emefiele only twice prior to that day (15 June, 2023 and 23 June, 2023).

The report said that written enquiries to the then Director, Finance Department, Mr. Benjamin Fakunle and the Director, Financial Markets Department, Ms. Aderinola Shonekan, the custodian of inventory of the CBN, showed that the five fireproof safes were not supposed to be in the office of the CBN Governor at the time.

“Further interrogation of staff of the now former CBN Governor’s office shows that the claim by the then Acting. CBN Governor, Mr Folashodun A. Shonubi is not true and unreliable. The staff that were interrogated on 4th August 2023 confirmed that they had access to their office (Secretary’s office) on 2nd and 3rd August (Tuesday/Wednesday) 2023.

“We have also interrogated the Personal Secretary of Mr. Godwin Emefiele (Mr. John Ogah) and three of the Deputy CBN Governors (Mrs. Aisha Hamad, Mr. Edward Adamu and Dr. Kingsley Obiora).

“They all claimed that these five fire-proof safes were strange and may have been planted to derail the investigation or for reasons best known to the perpetrators.

“The act of entering into the Governor’s office, planting fireproof safes, damaging five fire-proof safes, conspiring to the emptying of all of its contents by the then Acting CBN Governor (Shonubi) and co- conspirators; acting with deep criminal intent and committing housebreaking, burglary, stealing, concealment, conspiracy, and unlawful custody of the property of the Federal Government of Nigeria is an offence under the Penal Code applicable in the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Special Investigator has classified the Offices of the then Governor as crime scenes that will be reopened for use when the Federal Government files charges.”