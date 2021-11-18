LIFESTYLES
Cellphone exposure may harm-sperm
Men who carry a cellphone in their pants pocket may harm their sperm and reduce their chances of having children, a new review warns.
The research team analysed the findings of 10 studies that examined how cellphone exposure may affect male fertility.
Among men with no exposure to cellphones, 50% to 85% of their sperm had a normal ability to move towards an egg.
That fell by an average of 8% among men exposed to cellphones. Similar effects were seen for sperm viability, which refers to the proportion of sperm that were alive, according to the study published in the journal Environment International.
The effects of cellphone exposure on sperm concentration (the number of sperm per unit of semen) were unclear, the investigators noted.
Electromagnetic radiation
Most adults worldwide own mobile phones, and about 14% of couples in middle- and high-income nations have difficulty conceiving, the researchers said. They also noted that previous studies have suggested radio-frequency electromagnetic radiation emitted by cellphones can harm male fertility.
“Given the enormous scale of mobile phone use around the world, the potential role of this environmental exposure needs to be clarified,” study leader Fiona Mathews, of the biosciences department at the University of Exeter in England, said in a university news release.
“This study strongly suggests that being exposed to radio-frequency electromagnetic radiation from carrying mobiles in trouser pockets negatively affects sperm quality. This could be particularly important for men already on the borderline of infertility, and further research is required to determine the full clinical implications for the general population,” she said.
While the study found an association between cellphone exposure and male infertility, the study was not designed to determine a cause-and-effect relationship.
Benefits of chewing gum
WHAT does Gavin Hunt, Rihanna and Katy Perry have in common?
Besides their apparent passion for what they do, all three are popular for always being seen chewing bubblegum.
A lot of people chew gum for various reasons.
Some chew it to keep their mouth fresh, while many sportsmen and women chew it to keep the saliva in their mouth, which in turn prevents them from constantly spitting on the pitch.
According to experts, there are many benefits to chewing gum.
According to Healthline magazine, these are some of the benefits of chewing gum:
1. Chewing gum reduces stress and boosts your memory.
Studies have found that chewing gum while performing tasks can improve various aspects of brain function, including alertness, memory, understanding, and making decisions. The studies found that students who chewed gum over a period of seven or 19 days had reduced scores for depression, anxiety, and stress compared to those who did not. Those who chewed gum also achieved greater academic success.
2. Chewing gum also helps you lose weight.
Bubblegum is sweet and low in calories, giving you a sweet taste without negatively affecting your diet. Some research suggests that chewing gum could reduce your appetite, which could prevent you from overeating. Furthermore, chewing gum between meals decreased feelings of hunger and reduced intake of high carb snacks in the afternoon.
3. Chewing gum protects your teeth and reduces bad breath.
Chewing sugar-free gum could help protect your teeth from cavities. This is because sugar feeds the bad bacteria in your mouth, which can damage your teeth. Studies have found that chewing gums sweetened with xylitol are more effective than other sugar-free gums at preventing tooth decay. This is because xylitol prevents the growth of the bacteria that causes tooth decay and bad breath.
4. It helps in eliminating nausea.
According to WebMd, if you feel sick, the saliva production from chewing gum may help you feel better. This is especially true for motion sickness and morning sickness during pregnancy.
5. It helps you stay alert and awake.
According to Select-Health magazine, if you are struggling to stay alert at work, chewing gum could be the simple solution you’re looking for. One study revealed that chewing gum can fight sleepiness. Anything mint flavoured is the most effective gum to battle midday yawns.
Champagne is good for your health!
They say an event is not an event without champagne.
They also say any celebration is nullified without a toast with bubbles.
Simply put, champagne is the centre of any celebration or event.
What we also don’t know is that champagne is at the centre of some key health benefits.
According to Evening Standard, moderately drinking champagne has the following health benefits:
1. Increases your sex drive
While it’s an open secret that alcohol tends to get everyone excited when it comes to sex, there is a clear difference when it comes to champagne. It allows one to feel its effects much quicker without allowing you to sexually fall off.
2. Improves the health of your heart
Like red and white wine, champagne can be good for your heart. Made from both red and white grapes, it contains the same antioxidants that prevent damage to the blood vessels, reduce bad cholesterol and prevent blood clots.
3. Keeps your brain sharp
Research from Columbia University has shown that champagne contains proteins that are beneficial for short-term memory. A study by the University of Reading in 2013 said three glasses of bubbles per week could help improve your memory.
4. Contains little calories, which is great for your weight
Champagne contains fewer calories than both red and white wine. The servings are generally smaller, too, so it’s the healthier choice all round for one’s weight.
5. Can lower risk of diabetes
A 2009 study in Canada showed that all wines, including sparklers like champagne, could lower the risk of contracting diabetes by 13%.
Men do not want to marry these types of women
Just like women avoid certain kinds of men, men too run away from a few type of women.
It sounds condescending but there are certain acts, gestures, behaviour which repels most men and they try to avoid you at all costs.
For a better understanding, scroll down to know the type of women men do not want to spend their lives with.
- Mind gamer
Initially all men love chasing. They give you more importance when you don’t give them attention. But after a while it becomes a pain for them. If this turns him into an insecure man then the woman is definitely out of his life.
2. The changing sorts
Oh they hate becoming a project for someone because no matter how much mothering men need, in the end, they do not want a woman who is on a mission to change them. If the woman loves him then why change? From wardrobe changes to music preferences to even how he likes to arrange the cushions on his bed, NO!
3. Bossy
Men have an ego and taking orders is just not there in their programming. Sometimes it is fine when it boils down to his grammar and how he walks etc, the cuteness goes out of the window.
4. Jealousy
A little bit of jealousy once in a blue moon is fine but being on the edge always, asking for his password etc is not something let alone a man, even a woman would accept. Such a partner is on no one’s list.
5. Her life revolves around him
If a woman behaves as if she will die without him and she has no life of her own, is super clingy, this will suffocate a man. Well even a woman wants her space so it is not just with men. It is important that the partner has her own to-do list, own set of friends. Besides, when you are at someone’s beck and call, people lose interest in you because you are too available.
6. Mommy and Daddy
Reporting everything to her parents is annoying for any man. Nobody likes a partner who has not yet come out of her egg shell. Initially he sees her as someone who cares a lot for the family but after a while taking permission to do anything with him, everytime, can get on his nerves.
