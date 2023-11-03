Celine Dion shares rare photos with her three sons at hockey game

Celine Dion shared rare photos of her posing with her three sons amid her ongoing battle with stiff-person syndrome.

“My boys and I had such a fun time visiting with the Montreal Canadiens after their hockey game with Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas Monday night,” the singer wrote via Instagram Thursday.

“They played so well, what a game!! Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys! That was memorable for all of us. Have a great season! – Celine xx…”

In several of the images, the “My Heart Will Go On” songstress posed with sons René-Charles, 22, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13, with whom she shares with her late husband, René Angélil.

Dion, 55, appeared in good spirits as she chatted with several team executives in the locker room.

The “All By Myself” singer’s recent photo dump reassured her fans that she’s doing okay as she deals with her continuous woes.

“We miss u Céline, let us know how you are doing, please,” one person wrote. “Happy to see that you are fine, please, don’t disappear.”

“😍!! You dont know how much we missed you!! So happy to finally see you smiling and having fun as you always did!! We love you Queen 😍❤️,” another chimed in.

The French-Canadian superstar revealed her diagnosis in December 2022 after she was forced to cancel the European leg of her “Courage” world tour.

Dion, who last performed in March 2020, was expected to take the stage again in the spring of 2023 before her condition progressed.

The National Institutes of Health defines stiff-person syndrome as a “rare, progressive neurological disorder” that leads to stiff muscles in the legs, arms and torso.

While the Grammy winner has been tight-lipped about her condition, her sister Claudette Dion recently revealed there has been little improvement to her sister’s health.

“We can’t find any medicine that works, but having hope is important,” Claudette said in an interview Le Journal de Montreal.

She added the family has been working with “the top researchers in the field” to help Celine.