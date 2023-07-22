HomeCELEBRITIESCelebs who came out to support Lionel Messi for first Inter Miami... CELEBRITIESFOOTBALL Celebs who came out to support Lionel Messi for first Inter Miami game 0 By Online Editor July 22, 2023 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp See the stars who came out to support Lionel Messi for first Inter Miami game Celebrity Kim Kardashian poses during the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Serena Williams reac during the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. NBA player LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the first half of the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. US singer Marc Anthony arrives for the Leagues Cup Group J football match between Inter Miami CF and Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 21, 2023. Gerardo Martino of Inter Miami CF talks with Lionel Messi #10 as WTA player Serena Williams and NBA player LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers take photos as celebrity Kim Kardashian looks on prior to Messi entering the match during the second half of the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. TagsDavid BechamInter MiamiLionel MessiSerena Williams Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleBuhari, Shettima attend Zulum’s son wedding in Borno Online Editor RELATED ARTICLES FOOTBALL Graeme Souness gives honest verdict on Andre Onana July 22, 2023 FOOTBALL Kylian Mbappe’s Omission From PSG’s Tour Fuels Speculation Of Madrid Move July 22, 2023 FOOTBALL FIFA Women’s World Cup: New Zealand Squad Evacuated After Hotel Fire July 22, 2023 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLogin with your Social ID Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Most Popular Buhari, Shettima attend Zulum’s son wedding in Borno July 22, 2023 Student group threatens mass protest over hike in tuition fees in tertiary institutions July 22, 2023 Adamawa: APC guber candidate, Binani accuses INEC of frustrating petition at tribunal July 22, 2023 Graeme Souness gives honest verdict on Andre Onana July 22, 2023 Load more