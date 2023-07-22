Saturday, July 22, 2023
Celebs who came out to support Lionel Messi for first Inter Miami game

Celebrity Kim Kardashian poses during the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Serena Williams reac during the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
NBA player LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the first half of the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
US singer Marc Anthony arrives for the Leagues Cup Group J football match between Inter Miami CF and Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 21, 2023.
Gerardo Martino of Inter Miami CF talks with Lionel Messi #10 as WTA player Serena Williams and NBA player LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers take photos as celebrity Kim Kardashian looks on prior to Messi entering the match during the second half of the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
