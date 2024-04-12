Celebrity transgender, Bobrisky, jailed 6 months over naira abuse

A Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced a celebrity transgender, Idris Okuneye, a.k.a Bobrisky, to six months in jail without the option of fine.

Recall that Bobrisky was convicted by Justice Abimbola Awogboro last week Friday, April 5, 2024, for abusing and mutilating the Naira notes following his arrest and arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC).

The EFCC had arraigned Bobrisky in court on a six-count charge ranging from Abuse of the Naira and Money laundering. The court, however, dismissed the money laundering charges but convicted him for Naira Abuse after he confessed to the crime.

The court also ordered that he be remanded in EFCC detention in Lagos

The judge then adjourned hearing for judgement into the case to April 9. However, the court couldn’t sit due to the April 9 to April 11 Eid-Fitri public holiday.