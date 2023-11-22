Celebrity dermatologist Alex Khadavi dead at 50

Dermatologist to the stars Alex Khadavi died Monday. He was 50.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Dr. Alex Khadavi,” read a tribute on his Instagram page.

“Alex will be missed by his family, friends, professional team and those who knew him.”

Although no cause of death was given, Page Six has exclusively learned that Khadavi battled stage 4 liver cancer.

Stars began flooding the comments section, with “Shahs of Sunset” alum Mike Shouhed detailing his grief and his thanks for knowing Khadavi.

“This one hurt. You were one of the good ones who was misunderstood. So talented. So smart. Took care of the ones you loved,” Shouhed wrote.

“Thank you for the memories. The insight. The love. See you on the other side my brother. Warm it up, until we meet again 🤍.”

“Jury Duty” actress Maria Russell added, “I am so heartbroken 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔.”

While Khadavi was beloved by his patients, he came under fire in 2021 when he was accused of going on an expletive-laden, homophobic tirade directed at his gay neighbors.

The California-based physician, whose patients included Scott Disick and Lance Bass, was caught on surveillance footage ranting to his West Hollywood building’s concierge about the couple.

“I’ll f—k you up. F—king f—ts,” Khadavi allegedly yelled about his neighbors.

“Nobody tells me what to do. My parents don’t tell me … I’ll f—kng shoot you in the f—king face.”

The couple took out a restraining order against Khadavi.

“Million Dollar Listing” star Matt Altman also infamously requested a restraining order against Khadavi in 2016 after the skin doctor allegedly made antisemitic remarks to him.