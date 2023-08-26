Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2:

Aug. 27: Actor Tommy Sands is 86. Actor Tuesday Weld is 80. Actor G.W. Bailey (“M(asterisk)A(asterisk)S(asterisk)H,” ″The Closer”) is 79. Actor Marianne Sagebrecht is 78. Guitarist Alex Lifeson of Rush is 70. Actor Peter Stormare (“Fargo,” ″The Big Lebowski”) is 70. Actress Diana Scarwid (“Mommie Dearest”) is 68. Bassist Glen Matlock of The Sex Pistols is 67. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams is 62. Guitarist Matthew Basford of Yankee Grey is 61. Bassist Mike Johnson (Dinosaur Jr.) is 58. Percussionist Bobo of Cypress Hill is 56. Country singer Colt Ford is 54. Actor Chandra Wilson (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 54. Bassist Tony Kanal of No Doubt is 53. Rapper Mase is 48. Actor Sarah Chalke (“Scrubs,” second Becky on “Roseanne”) is 47. Actor RonReaco Lee (“Madea Goes To Jail”) is 47. Actor Demetria McKinney (“House of Payne”) is 45. Actor Aaron Paul (“Breaking Bad,” ″Big Love”) is 44. Guitarist Jon Siebels of Eve 6 is 44. Actor Shaun Weiss (“The Mighty Ducks”) is 44. Keyboardist Megan Garrett of Casting Crowns is 43. Actor Patrick J. Adams (“Suits”) is 42. Actor Karla Mosley (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 42. Actor Amanda Fuller (“Last Man Standing”) is 39. Singer Mario is 37. Actor Alexa PenaVega (“Spy Kids”) is 35. Actor Ellar Coltrane (“Boyhood”) is 29. Actor Savannah Paige Rae (“Parenthood”) is 20.

Aug. 28: Actor Sonny Shroyer (“The Dukes of Hazzard,” “Enos”) is 88. Actor Marla Adams (“The Young and the Restless”) is 85. Actor Ken Jenkins (“Scrubs”) is 83. Actor David Soul (“Starsky and Hutch”) is 80. Actor Barbara Bach is 77. Actor Debra Mooney (“The Practice,” ″Everwood”) is 76. Singer Wayne Osmond of The Osmonds is 72. Actor Daniel Stern is 66. Actor Emma Samms is 63. Actor Jennifer Coolidge is 62. Actor Amanda Tapping (“Stargate: Atlantis,” “Stargate SG-1”) is 58. Country singer Shania Twain is 58. Actor Billy Boyd (“Lord of the Rings”) is 55. Actor-singer Jack Black of Tenacious D is 54. Actor Jason Priestley (“Beverly Hills, 90210″) is 54. Actor Daniel Goddard (“The Young and the Restless”) is 52. Actor J. August Richards (“Kevin (Probably) Saves The World,” ″Angel”) is 50. Singer-bassist Max Collins of Eve 6 is 45. Actor Carly Pope (“Outlaw,” ″24,”) is 43. Country singer Jake Owen is 42. Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 41. Actor Kelly Theibaud (“General Hospital”) is 41. Actor Armie Hammer (“The Lone Ranger,” ″The Social Network”) is 37. Singer Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine is 37. Actor Shalita Grant (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 35. Singer Cassadee Pope (“The Voice”) is 34. Actor Katie Findlay (“How to Get Away With Murder”) is 33. Actor Samuel Larsen (“Glee”) is 32. Actor Kyle Massey (“Cory in the House,” ″That’s So Raven”) is 32. Actor Quvenzhane Wallis (“Annie,” “Beasts of the Southern Wild”) is 20. Reality TV personality Honey Boo Boo (Alana Thompson) (“Here Comes Honey Boo Boo”) is 18.