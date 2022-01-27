ENTERTAINMENT
Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 cast revealed: Meet the new famous houseguests
Celebrity Big Brother is almost here — and CBS is introducing the lineup of famous houseguests!
On Wednesday night, the network announced the new cast for season 3 of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition.
The stars preparing to compete in the house include former NBA star Lamar Odom, TV personality Teddi Mellencamp, former Miss USA Shanna Moakler and style guru Carson Kressley.
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, Olympian ice-skater Mirai Nagasu, singer/influencer Todrick Hall, *NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick, Diff’rent Strokes actor Todd Bridges, Saturday Night Live alumnus Chris Kattan and UFC fighter Miesha “Cupcake” Tate are also slated to compete for the Big Brother crown, which premieres on Feb. 2.
Host Julie Chen Moonves teased the cast reveal earlier on Wednesday in a video posted to CBS’ Twitter account.
“@CBSBigBrother fans you’ve been patient. We hear you, we see you and we want to reward you with some clues on who the #BBCeleb Houseguests will be,” the tweet read. “Listen along and make your guesses. The reveal will be here sooner than you think.”
In the clip, Chen Moonves, 52, hinted that the celebrities include “a former American basketball player who has been famously linked to a family of reality tv stars” and a star who “gained fame in the 90s being part of one of the most famous and influential music groups in the world.”
Other celebs included a “famous housewife,” someone who is known for “cracking jokes, specifically on SNL,” an “Olympic bronze medalist,” “the daughter of a famous rock star,” “a pageant queen, model and actress,” a sitcom actor and an athlete who is in the “top 15 for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight rankings.”
Season 3 of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition comes after the show’s nearly three-year hiatus.
The show previously aired in 2018 and 2019. Tony-winning actress Marissa Jaret Winokur won season 1 and four-time Grammy nominee Tamar Braxton won season 2.
Previous celebrity competitors include TV personalities Kandi Burruss, Omarosa Manigault Newman and Ross Mathews; Olympians Lolo Jones and Ryan Lochte; actors Shannon Elizabeth and Joey Lawrence; comedian Tom Green; and former White House director of communications Anthony Scaramucci.
ENTERTAINMENT
Fathia Balogun joins Sola Sobowale others for Kunle Afolayan’s new film
Nollywood actress, Fathia Balogun Williams has joined Sola Sobowale and others for Kunle Afolayan’s new film.
The actress recently joined other members of the cast of the film including Bimbo Ademoye, Sodiq Adebayo, and Kunle Remmy.
While details of the film’s synopsis are yet to be revealed, it was gathered that Afolayan, the director and executive producer of the film is working with American-born cinematographer, Jonathan Kovel, and Jemila Musa Akinwale.
The upcoming production is currently being filmed at Kunle Afolayan owned film village in Igbojaye/Komu area of Oyo state.
ENTERTAINMENT
Actor playing Harry Potter on Broadway fired after complaint about conduct
The actor who plays Harry Potter in Broadway’s “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” has been fired after a female costar made a complaint about his conduct, according to the show’s producers.
The complaint about James Snyder was made in November of last year, according to a Sunday statement from the play’s producers.
“Immediately upon receiving this complaint the producers commissioned an independent investigation by a third party, and Mr. Snyder was suspended pending the investigation’s completion,” the statement said.
When the investigation concluded, “the producers decided Mr. Snyder should not return to the production and terminated his contract,” the statement said.
The woman who made the complaint, the nature of which was not clear, has decided to take a leave of absence, the producers said.
“We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace, which is why we have robust workplace policies and procedures in place for all those involved in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” the statement said. “This includes strict prohibitions against harassment in any form, as well as channels through which any employee can report conduct that they believe is inappropriate.”
The play, which picks up 19 years from where J.K. Rowling’s last novel left off, portrays Potter and his friends as adults, married and with kids. It won the Tony Award for best new play in 2018.
Snyder did not respond to a request for comment by email. His agency also has not responded.
The actor began playing Harry Potter in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” in 2019.
ENTERTAINMENT
Bob Dylan sells recorded music catalog to Sony Music Entertainment
Sony Music Entertainment has acquired the entire recorded music catalog of Bob Dylan, the company announced Monday.
“Columbia Records and Rob Stringer have been nothing but good to me for many, many years and a whole lot of records,” Dylan said in a statement. “I’m glad that all my recordings can stay where they belong.”
The deal includes all of the famed singer’s previous albums dating back to 1962 as well as the rights to multiple future releases. The deal closed in July 2021 and is estimated to be worth between $150 million and $200 million, according to Variety.
“Columbia Records has had a special relationship with Bob Dylan from the beginning of his career and we are tremendously proud and excited to be continuing to grow and evolve our ongoing 60-year partnership,” said Rob Stringer, chair of Sony Music Group, in a statement. “Bob is one of music’s greatest icons and an artist of unrivaled genius.”
The news of the acquisition comes around two years after Dylan sold his songwriting rights in 2020 to Universal Music in a deal estimated to be worth around $300 million, according to The New York Times.
Dylan, 80, is one of many older musicians who have sold off rights to their catalogs in recent years. Many in the industry speculate that these sales are part of these artists’ estate planning.
Song catalogs are valuable assets, but require extensive management, something that heirs are often unequipped to handle. Additionally, there is a movement in Washington to increase capital gains taxes above their current 20% level.
