CCT adjourns Saraki’s trial indefinitely

The trial of Senate President, Bukola Saraki at the Code of Conduct Tribunal has been adjourned indefinitely.

The Chairman of the Code of conduct tribunal Danaldi Umar gave after the defense counsel Kanu Agabi (SAN) asked for an adjournment to await the decision of Saraki’s appeal at the Supreme Court.

The prosecuting counsel Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) had objected to the request urging the tribunal to proceed.

However, Umar agreed with Defense counsel and decided to wait for the decision of the Supreme Court.

Saraki is been re-tried at the CCT on three counts of false declaration of assets filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was initially acquitted of 18 counts of the same charges last year but the Court of Appeal ordered to re-stand trial on a three count charge from the initial charges following an Appeal by the Federal Government.

The Senator is appealing that decision at the Supreme Court.