Monday, March 25, 2024

CBN sells forex to BDCs at N1,251/$1

Updated:
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a circular to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators informing them that they sold $10,000 to each BDC at a rate of N1,251 per US dollar.

Nairametrics reports that the CBN, in a circular, instructed each BDC to sell the dollars to eligible customers at a rate not exceeding 1.5% above the purchase price.

It reads: “We refer to our letter to you referenced TED/DIR/CON/GOM/001/071 in respect of the above subject wherein the CB approved a second tranche of sale of FX to eligible BDCs.

 

“We write to inform you of the sale of $10,000 to each BDC at the rate of N1,251/$1. The BDCs are to sell to eligible end users at a spread of NOT MORE THAN 1.5 per cent above the purchase price.”

