CBN retains interest rate at 11.5% to contain inflation
The Monetary Policy Committee (MP) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), rising from its first meeting in 2022, retained the benchmark interest rate at 11.5 per cent to rein in inflation.
Announcing the decision at the end of the meeting, the CBN said holding the interest rate and other parameters constant had impacted the economy positively.
The apex bank said the committee voted to maintain the key lending rate at 11.5 per cent, with the asymmetric corridor of +100 and -700 basis points around the MPR and liquidity ratio at 30 per cent, and that part of majors to contain inflation would be revamping the commodities market and reducing money supply in the country.
The Monetary Policy Committee ended its two-day meeting on Tuesday with a unanimous vote to maintain the Monetary Policy Rate at 11.5 per cent, with the asymmetric corridor of +100bps/-700basis points. It also maintained the Cash Reserve Requirement at 27.5 per cent and liquidity ratio maintained at 30 per cent.
The MPC believes the higher inflation rate recorded in December may be transitory and perhaps reflective of stronger demand during the yuletide season, thus it opined that headline inflation rate may ease in the months ahead, especially with the significant interventions in the agriculture sector by both the CBN and the fiscal authorities.
With this renewed stance of the MPC, equity investors who were concerned that a higher interest-rate environment may trigger a bearish sell-off may have some sigh of relief.
Likewise, the government may be the biggest beneficiary of the sustained accommodative stance of the committee, as it suggests that the Debt Management Office (DMO) may be able to borrow for the government to finance the 2022 budget at perhaps similar interest as it did last year or slightly higher.
This indicates that the DMO may have to look more inward in financing the 2022 budget deficit, as higher interest rates in the global market may undermine appetite to ramp up foreign currency borrowings, except for low-cost bilateral loans from development finance institutions such as the World Bank and AfDB.
More so, the 10-year tax holiday on Withholding Tax and other forms of tax applicable to corporate bonds has expired, meaning that investors in such instruments would now be subjected to relevant taxes, another fiscal constraint that may lead investors to favour sovereign debt notes over corporate bonds, thus the risk is elevated that government borrowing may crowd-out private sector credit going forward.
Interest rate increase in advanced economies will not affect Nigeria – CBN
The CBN also announced that the increase of interest rates in advanced economies will not affect the Nigerian economy as the funds released in these economies through stimuluses did not flow into Nigeria.
CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, while addressing members of the press after the MPC communique reading, explained that the advanced economies are only raising interest rates because they were facing significant uptick in inflationary pressure, while Nigeria had been witnessing moderations except for December, 2021, which he said was temporary.
“Flows from the advanced economy did not move into the Nigerian economy, fortunately during the period of stimulus release by world central banks, we witnessed a reversal in our portfolio investments as they feel our yields are not as desirable,” Emefiele said.
Warns against borrowing from loan sharks
The CBN also stated that individuals in need of funds did not need to know anybody to collect loans from banks and should desist from borrowing from loan sharks.
Emefiele expressed displeasure at the way loan sharks handled customers who defaulted.
He said: “You don’t need to know anybody, just go into the portal, fill the form, send your data. If your data is correct you would be able to access loans.
“We have a large number of testimonies of people accessing loans without knowing anybody and they have benefited from them.
“If you go to a loan shark to borrow you would pay two or three times the amount in 90 days. When you refuse to pay they would seize your property; bicycle or television just to collet N200,000.”
He also stated that regulating them was a challenge since they were mostly in the rural areas and unregistered; and that moreover, the CBN was not a law enforcement agency like the police.
European markets head for higher open as investors brace for latest Fed decision
European stocks are expected to open higher on Wednesday as investors brace themselves for the latest monetary policy announcement from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The U.K.’s FTSE index is seen opening 69 points higher at 7,446, Germany’s DAX 81 points higher at 15,217, France’s CAC 40 up 53 points at 6,898 and Italy’s FTSE MIB 266 points higher at 26,172, according to data from IG.
The positive start expected for Europe comes after markets in the region closed higher on Tuesday, recouping some losses from Monday’s sharp sell-off as investors sifted through a fresh batch of corporate earnings.
On Wednesday, however, global investors are focused on the latest policy update from the Fed when its two-day meeting ends.
Essentially, market participants are eager to know when the central bank will raise interest rates and by how much. The Fed is expected to signal a rate hike as soon as March and more policy tightening on the table to address high inflation. An interest rate decision is slated for Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET.
Asia markets traded mixed on Wednesday as investors awaited the Fed statement while U.S. stock futures rose slightly Tuesday night, following another wild session for the market.
Geopolitical tension at the Russia-Ukraine border continued to dominate market concerns too. President Joe Biden spoke with European leaders Monday amid fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine and on Tuesday, he said that he would consider imposing personal sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin if Russia attacked its neighbor.
Earnings in Europe come from Lonza on Wednesday, and data releases include Russian producer prices for December.
Microsoft exceeds quarterly revenue estimates on cloud growth
Microsoft Corp exceeded analysts’ expectations for second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, propelled by strong demand for its cloud-based services from more businesses migrating to hybrid work models due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While revenue beat expectations, it failed to turn around the negative market sentiment that has dragged down stocks. Microsoft shares were down about 3 percent in after-hours trading.
Microsoft has become one of the most valuable companies in the world by betting heavily on corporate software and services, especially its cloud services and the movement to the web of its Outlook email and calendar software, known as Office 365.
The switch to working and learning from home during the pandemic also attracted more users to Microsoft’s office communication software and services such as Teams and Office 365. And demand for cloud services from Microsoft and rivals Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc surged as the pandemic outbreak accelerated a shift online.
Revenue from Microsoft’s biggest segment, which offers cloud services and includes Azure, its flagship cloud offering, rose 26 percent, while the business that houses its Office 365 services increased 19 percent in the quarter.
Net income rose to $18.77bn, or $2.48 per share, from $15.46bn, or $2.03 per share, a year earlier.
The company said revenue rose to $51.73bn in the three months ended December 31, from $43.08bn a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $50.88bn, according to Refinitiv data.
Investors are also focused on Microsoft’s proposed $69bn acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc, announced on January 18 – a huge expansion for its gaming division. It also broadens the company’s efforts in the so-called metaverse, or the merging of online and offline worlds, which will have corporate and consumer applications.
SOURCE: REUTERS
IMF cuts 2022 global growth forecast as U.S., China recovery wanes
The International Monetary Fund has downgraded its global growth forecast for this year as rising Covid-19 cases, supply chain disruptions and higher inflation hamper economic recovery.
In its delayed World Economic Outlook report, published Tuesday, the IMF said it expects global gross domestic product to weaken from 5.9% in 2021 to 4.4% in 2022 — with this year’s figure being half a percentage point lower than previously estimated.
“The global economy enters 2022 in a weaker position than previously expected,” the report noted, highlighting “downside surprises” such as the emergence of the omicron Covid variant, and subsequent market volatility, since its October forecast.
The revised outlook is led by growth markdowns in the world’s two largest economies; the U.S. and China.
The U.S. is expected to grow 4.0% in 2022, 1.2 percentage points lower than previously forecast as the Federal Reserve moves to withdraw its monetary stimulus, even as supply chain disruptions weigh on the economy. The updated outlook also removed President Biden’s signature Build Back Better fiscal policy package from its baseline projection after failure to pass the original bill.
China, meanwhile, is predicted to grow 4.8% this year, down 0.8 percentage points from earlier estimates amid disruptions caused by its zero-Covid policy, as well as “projected financial stress” among its property developers.
Inflation in focus
Elsewhere, still surging Covid cases coupled with rising inflation and higher energy prices weighed on growth estimates globally, most notably in Brazil, Canada and Mexico.
The IMF said higher inflation is set to persist for longer than previously anticipated, but added that it should ease later this year, “as supply-demand imbalances wane in 2022 and monetary policy in major economies responds.”
Looking ahead, the report upgraded its 2023 growth forecast by 0.2 percentage points to 3.8%. However, it warned that the estimate precluded the emergence of a new Covid variant, and said any pickup would be dependent on equitable global access to vaccines and health care.
“The forecast is conditional on adverse health outcomes declining to low levels in most countries by end-2022, assuming vaccination rates improve worldwide and therapies become more effective,” it said.
“The emphasis on an effective global health strategy is more salient than ever,” it added.
