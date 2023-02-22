CBN releases money to INEC ahead of elections

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released funds to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the February 25 and March 11 national and state elections.

The cash was released to INEC on Tuesday following the assurances of CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele to INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu that cash will not be a constraint to the successful conduct of the elections.

The assurance was giving when the INEC boss called on the CBN governor pleading that “service providers, especially transporters, are required to be paid in cash.

It was in response to this plea the source said, that the CBN released the undisclosed amount of cash to the Commission.

Branch controllers of the CBN have been instructed to disburse the funds to INEC offices in the states.

Confirming the release of the funds, the Oyo State REC, Dr Adeniran Rahmon Tella, yesterday, told journalists at a news conference that the commission had secured CBN to offset the payment of ad-hoc staff

There had been fears over the inability of INEC to get cash from the CBN even though its budget is a first-line charge. This was a result of the cashless policy introduced by the CBN with the support of the federal government.

