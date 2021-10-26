breaking
CBN releases guidelines for eNaira
Following the launch of the eNaira by President Muhammadu Buhari, the application for the digital currency introduced by the CBN is available for download.
CBN said the applications has received more than 5,000 downloads within hours of the launch.
This is as the apex bank released regulatory guidelines which stipulate that charges for transactions that originate from the eNaira platform will be free in the first 90 days commencing from Oct. 25.
After this period, applicable charges as outlined in the Guide to Charges by Banks, Other Financial and Non-bank Financial Institutions will become effective.
The eNaira speedwallet app meant for individuals had, as at 4.pm, seen more than 5000 downloads while the eNaira speed merchant wallet had seen close to 1,000 downloads.
According to the regulatory and issuance guidelines, banks will automatically be onboarded by the CBN while merchants will be onboarded once they download the app and individuals will have to onboard by themselves.
The guideline revealed that there would be different wallets for different stakeholders.
“The eNaira stock wallet belongs solely to the CBN and it shall warehouse all minted eNaira” the guideline stated.
It said that financial institutions were expected to maintain one treasury eNaira wallet to warehouse eNaira received from the CBN eNaira stock wallet.
“Financial Institutions (FI) may create eNaira sub-treasury wallets for branches tied to it and fund them from its single eNaira treasury wallet with the CBN and FI may create eNaira branch sub-wallets for its branches.
“The eNaira branch subwallet shall be funded from the treasury eNaira wallet.
“eNaira Merchant speed wallets shall be used solely for receiving and making eNaira payments for goods and services. eNaira speed wallets shall be available for end users to transact on the eNaira platform.”
To ensure security of funds, the enaira is expected to have two-factor authentication and other measures.
Meanwhile, daily transaction limits for Tier 0, which is just phone number without verified National Identity Number, was set at N20,00 with a balance limit of N120,000.
Tier1 category, which has a verified number has a N50,000 transaction limit and N300,000 balance limit.
Tier2 and Tier3 categories have daily transaction limits of N200,000 and N1 million as well as a N500,000 and N5 million balance limits while merchants have no limit.
According to a circular signed by Mr Chibuzo Efobi, the CBN director Financial Policy and Regulation Department, the eNaira will compliment cash as a less costly, more efficient, generally acceptable safe and trusted means of payment and store of value.
“Additionally, it will improve monetary policy effectiveness, enhance government’s capacity to deploy targeted social interventions, provide alternative less costly channel for collection of government revenue and boost remittances through formal channels.
“The guidelines seek to provide simplicity in the operation of the eNaira, encourage general acceptability and use, promote low cost of transactions, drive financial inclusion while minimizing inherent risks of disintermediation or any negative impact on the financial system,” the statement reads in part.
breaking
Bandits attack mosque, kill 18 worshippers in Niger
No fewer than 18 people were reportedly killed in the early hours of Monday as armed bandits invaded Maza-Kuka Community, Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State.
The armed men, in large numbers, stormed the community on motorcycles and went straight to the mosque while the victims were observing their early morning prayers and killed 18 people.
Sources, who spoke in confidence, said the attackers shot at the worshippers at closed range in the mosque, leading to the death of them while many others were also injured.
“They came on motorcycles and went straight to the mosques and shot at worshippers,” One of the sources said.
It was gathered that no fewer than 13 people were also kidnapped.
The Police Public Relations Officer in the Niger State command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached while a text message sent to him was not replied to at the time of filing this report.
breaking
South-east governors beg Father Mbaka to stop criticising Buhari
The South-East Governors Forum has pleaded with the Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu (AMEN) Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka to stop speaking badly about the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.
Speaking at the church on Sunday, the Chairman of the Forum, David Umahi, said the President was really working to reposition the economy of the nation to reduce poverty.
From photos shared online, Umahi had gone in company with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to felicitate with members during the annual harvest, thanksgiving and bazaar of the Adoration Ministry, which held on Sunday.
Umahi further told Mbaka that the governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other prominent people in the zone were making efforts to secure the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu from detention.
Umahi donated ₦30 million, 200 tubers of yam and 100 bags of rice during the thanksgiving service.
He advised that “those elected into the position of authority should provide good governance to the masses who elected them.”
breaking
Buhari unveils e-Naira
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday unveiled the e-Naira.
Buhari launched the country’s digital currency at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The event had in attendance the Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele; Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; among others.
The digital currency was billed to be unveiled on October 1 but was shifted due to activities on Independence Day.
The country’s apex bank had said the e-Naira is a culmination of several years of research work in advancing the boundaries of payments system in order to make financial transactions easier.
CBN noted that the launch of the digital currency is a major step forward in the evolution of money.
The bank vowed to ensure that the e-Naira, like the physical Naira, is accessible by everyone.
Trending
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Real Madrid triumph in first Clasico of the season
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Ronaldo finally reacts to Man United’s embarrassing defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Nigerian pastor on death row regains freedom after 14 years in prison
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Shina Peters unlike KWAM 1 shows respect as he prostrates to greet Oluwo of Iwo
-
NEWS20 hours ago
2023: Nigeria’s next president must negotiate with the North – Pastor Tunde Bakare
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Declaring bandits as terrorists will come with a price, Gumi tells FG
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Nigerian court unfreezes accounts blocked for Cryptocurrency trading
-
breaking19 hours ago
South-east governors beg Father Mbaka to stop criticising Buhari