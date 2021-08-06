BUSINESS
CBN recovers N89bn excess bank charges, others
The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has disclosed that it has so far recovered N89.2 billion excess and illegal charges slammed on customers by banks in Nigeria.
The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, represented by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Osita Nwanisobi, speaking in Calabar at a 2- day public enlightenment fair, said the amount which was as at June 2021 was based on 23,526 complaints they received from customer bordering on charges and other related matters .
He added that the insinuations that the Apex bank was planning to convert domiciliary/ dollar accounts to naira were false and unfounded.
The fair is targeted at keeping the public apprised and let them know the policies, programmes and economic interventions of the bank and how it benefits the people.
He stated: “We want Nigerians to know that we carry out “banking examinations” and the results show that our banks are in very good condition and our financial system is stable, resilient, safe and sound”.
“This sensitisation is part of ways to engage the people to understand how our polices, programmes and interventions are affecting them and as well as create a veritable platform to discuss and understand their challenges through their responses and feedbacks.”
On the customer complaints he said, “What we do is that whenever we get these complaints, they are thoroughly investigated, if they are found to be true, the CBN makes sure that these customers are properly refunded and we have so far recovered N89 billion.”
ICYMI: NNPC buys $2.76B stake in Dangote Refinery
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) is forging ahead with its plans to buy 20 percent stake in the Dangote Petroleum and Petro-Chemical Refinery.
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja Wednesday approved the acquisition at a cost of $2.75 billion.
This means the refinery has been valued at $13.75 billion.
Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, briefed State House correspondents after the virtual FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa.
Sylva said the acquisition was in the sum of $2.76 billion
He said that council also approved contracts for the rehabilitation of Warri and Kaduna refineries.
“The FEC, today, approved the award of contract for the rehabilitation of Warri and Kaduna Refineries at the combined total sum of $1.5 billion.
Warri Refinery will gulp $897.67 million and Kaduna $586.9 million.
“The completion of the rehabilitation of the Warri and Kaduna Refineries is going to be in three phases.
“ First phase is within 21 months; in 23 months, phase 2 will be completed and in 33 months, the full rehabilitation will be completed.
“Work has already commenced in Port Harcourt; already the first 15 per cent of the contract sum has been paid to the contractor and contractor has fully mobilized to site,’’ he said.
He said that the council also discussed the need to give periodic updates on the projects.
According to him, there will soon be an inspection of work in the Port Harcourt Refinery.
Banks notify customers on how to access
Some commercial banks have confirmed they are beginning to set up foreign exchange (forex) desks at every branch following a directive from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) last week.
CBN had on Tuesday cancelled the sales of forex to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators and directed the banks to take charge instead.
By Thursday, bank chiefs confirmed they had a meeting with CBN and had been directed to set up desks at branches of their banks to attend to the forex needs of customers.
At the weekend, customers of some of the banks said they are getting email notices, informing them of the availability of a desk to attend to their forex needs across branches.
A customer with Guaranty Trust Bank, Comfort Oche, said she got a notice from GTCO, the new holding company of the bank stating this.
The notice seen by Daily Trust, said, “We have set up dedicated teller points at all our branches nationwide for your eligible foreign exchange needs.”
It said customers can buy their Personal Travel Allowance (PTA), Business Travel Allowance (BTA), pay international school fees, foreign medical bills, SME Form Q transactions and every other qualifying foreign exchange transaction.
While it noted that people can get their forex request the same day, it added that it is subject to the customer providing all the required documentation for these transactions.
It also said customers must be “18 years and above, and have a valid Bank Verification Number (BVN)”, among other requirements.
GTB also pegged the PTA request at a maximum of $4,000 per quarter per applicant among other requirements.
Another notice was seen from Sterling Bank. It said: “We just wanted to let you know that every branch of Sterling is designated, and you can visit any branch where our forex teller is ready to serve you and meet your transaction needs.”
NNPC continues FAAC deductions, to withhold N174.4bn in August
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is continuing its regime of deduction from the federation account as it set to withhold N117.4 billion from the three tiers of government.
With the development, by the time the national oil company withdraws the full amount this month during its monthly Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting, the total subsidy retention on petrol since this year would have hit a total of N608.808 billion since the full return of what the government termed under-recovery in February this year.
Information from the NNPC’s July presentation on its activities to the FAAC, obtained by THISDAY, indicated that the corporation was only able to contribute N47.1 billion during the month.
But its projected remittances to the joint account remained at about N122 billion, leaving a deficit of about N75 billion.
As expected, according to the new data detailing how the national oil company arrived at its net payment for the month, N114.3 billion was deducted in June, while an additional N50 billion, which the corporation said was in arrears, was also subtracted.
The document further showed that the overall NNPC crude oil lifting of 11.58Mbbls (export and domestic crude) in May 2021 recorded 29.27 per cent increase relative to the 9.42Mbbls lifted in April 2021.
In addition, the FAAC document indicated that Nigeria maintained 1.53 million bpd of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Production cut in May 2021, excluding condensates.
Crude oil export revenue received in June 2021 amounted to $11.68 million, equivalent to N4.5 billion, while domestic gas receipts in the month was N37.4 billion.
Feedstock valued at $48.02 million was sold to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) during the period, out of which $36 million was received during the month, with the difference being Modified Carry Agreement (MCA) obligations, gas reconciliation and credit notes.
The sum of $136.15 million, being miscellaneous receipts, gas and ullage fees and interest income was received in June 2021, the document disclosed. .
“The sum of N114,337,097,352.49, being the value shortfall arising from the difference between the landing cost and ex-coastal price of petrol recorded in May 2021, plus the N50 billion arrears of March 2021, was applied on the gross domestic receipts before arriving at the net receipt of N47.16 billion.
“The June, 2021 value shortfall of N170,435,950,434.47 is to be deducted from the July, 2021 proceeds due for sharing at the August, 2021 FAAC meeting,” the NNPC FAAC document noted.
Year-to-date, it showed that while N90.86 billion was remitted to FAAC in January, N64.161 was contributed in February, while it was N41.184 billion in March. NNPC remitted zero naira in April, but was only able to make a payment of 38.608 and N47.162 in May and June respectively.
In June, the NNPC told the nation that Nigeria now loses about 42 million litres of petrol to the activities of smugglers across the country’s borders, increasing Nigeria’s estimated daily consumption of 60 million litres to 103 million litres, thereby worsening the subsidy payment regime.
The national oil company stated that the under-recovery or subsidy that the government pays on the product every month had begun to hover between N140 billion to N150 billion, making the corporation unable to contribute to the national coffers, the federation account, as the subsidy it pays has kept wiping out the gains made from rising international oil prices.
Group Managing Director of the NNPC, had also explained that with the exchange rate, the pump price of petrol should be N256 per litre in June, maintaining that if the NNPC was to sell at the going rate, and incorporating the current exchange rate, fuel will be selling for about N256 a litre.
However, the government appeared to have been unable to remove the subsidy citing negotiations with labour as an excuse, although it is also believed that it has been weighing its implications on already skyrocketing commodity prices in the country.
