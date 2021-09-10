CBN moves to pump more dollars through banks to boost FX supply

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will, beginning from today, raise significantly the volume of its dollar supply to authorised banks to boost foreign exchange supply in the system, reiterating that only those involved in illicit transactions patronised black market operators and paid outrageous rates.

Senior central bank officials, who spoke on the matter on Thursday, explained that the growing illiquidity in the black market, where the US dollar traded N535 would continue as the apex bank sought to drive Nigerians to official sources, where the rate was about N411 to the dollar.

The officials insisted that the black market rate could not be a reference rate as it implemented a multi-pronged approach to stop the dollarisation of the economy for domestic transactions.

The apex bank had recently met with government MDAs, ministries, agencies and department to stop collecting payment in foreign currencies, targeting particularly, airlines and the Nigerian Port Authority.

The officials also made clear that those, who collect rent in dollars would be prosecuted, reiterating that if anyone needed dollars for foreign transactions, they should simply go to their banks.

The CBN officials, who expressed optimism about that measures put in place so far to check speculators, said the the apex bank has the capacity to meet all legitimate transactions channeled through the banks and maintained that the black market represented less than one per cent of foreign exchange transactions and should never be used to determine the country’s dollar exchange rate.

“There is no reason for anyone, who needs dollars to go to the black market as long as the person needs dollars for legitimate purposes. Anyone patronising the black market to buy dollars at such rates must be engaged in illegal business, because he can get the same dollars from the banks, the CBN, investors and exporters’ window at much lesser rates.

“So, what is the reason they’re going to the black market? Let those going to black market illegally desist from doing so. Their banks will sell them dollars through any of the approved channels. If anyone is refused, he/she should come out openly to report the bank. We will deal with the bank,” the central bank officials explained in reaction to THISDAY’s enquiry.

The senior officials also said the central bank had banned all government agencies from carrying out transactions in dollars.

“For instance, agencies like the Nigeria Ports Authority and others that request some customers to pay dollars have been asked to stop such forthwith. Also, agencies such as the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) or airline operators involved in charters and international airlines tickets must all be done in naira, as long as they are in Nigeria,” he explained.

According to the officials, “Traders, who go to the black market will lose their capital as their replacement cost can never be matched in the black market, because their import will always be too expensive so they had better look inward and begin local production. Manufacturers too should reduce their overdependence on imported raw materials in their production as we build an economy, where most raw materials would be sourced locally.”