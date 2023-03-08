CBN denies directing banks to disburse old naira notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has denied issuing new directive to commercial banks on the Supreme Court’s decision last Friday, which allowed old naira notes to circulate alongside the new notes until December 31.

A seven-member panel of justices ledr by Justice Inyang Okoro had declared as unconstitutional, President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to the CBN for the redesigning and withdrawal of old notes of N200, N500 and N1,000, without consultation with the states, Federal Executive Council, the National Council of States, and other stakeholders.

There was confusion among commercial banks and business operators following the non-issuance of a directive by the CBN on receiving the old N500 and N1000 notes.

However, the CBN spokesman, Isa Abdulmumin, who spoke to our reporter, said the CBN has not issued an official statement.