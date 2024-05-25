



Josh Taylor suffered his second-straight loss after Jack Catterall won by unanimous decision, with boxing promoter Eddie Hearn believing that “justice was served.” Although no belts were up for grabs in their rematch, Catterall admitted he can close the “Josh Taylor chapter” after waiting two years to face him again.

Many fans believed that Catterall should’ve won against Taylor back in 2022, but this time the judges ruled in Jack’s favour after their rematch went the distance. “It’s bitter sweet, no world titles,” Catterall said after winning, as Taylor lost his belts against Teofimo Lopez in June of last year. But Catterall had two years to alter his approach, and said: “I took more risk this time, I knew I was up against it.” Catterall made an impressive start to the rematch, dictating terms in the first round behind a crisp jab to land a couple of stinging left hooks. Taylor was tentative and unsettled, unable to find his range. The second stanza was more evenly fought, with each man having their moments on either side of an ugly clash of heads, which had both fighters fearing they had suffered a cut only for the referee to allay their fears.

Taylor was the ascendant force in the third round, landing a big left hand that pushed Catterall onto the back foot, although the Chorley man kept the Scotsman honest with passages of good work of his own. But the momentum swung back in Catterall’s favour in rounds four and five, clubbing his opponent with clean shots as Taylor stumbled into the ropes as a capacity crowd at the First Direct Arena rose to its feet. Catterall appeared to tire in the seventh round, resorting to counter-mode as he risked taking heavy shots but was quick to fire back when being caught. Taylor was edging towards a decision victory when Catterall landed the best shot of the fight in round 11, catching his opponent was a strong left hand that almost knocked him down. As the pair huddled, and fell to the ground, it gave Taylor valuable time to recover as his legs went weak, and Catterall failed to take advantage as the round ended. The championship round was then cagey before a flurry of shots in the final minute, with both men opting to celebrate at the final bell as they felt they’d done enough.

The eagerly-awaited rematch was delayed by a month due to Taylor suffering an eye injury in sparring. The former undisputed lightweight champion claimed a controversial victory in the first fight in 2022, getting the nod by split decision when many viewers believed huge underdog Catterall was a clear winner in Glasgow having dropped Taylor to the canvas and the “Tartan Tornado” having a point deducted. Taylor would lose his titles in his next fight, suffering a unanimous decision defeat to Teofimo Lopez in New York City last year. Catterall, meanwhile, responded to the galling defeat with points wins over Darragh Foley and Jorge Linares. The fans already want a trilogy, but both Catterall and Taylor brushed off any discussions over a third meeting after the fight. Taylor said he “has respect” for Catterall, but has no interest in meeting him again.





