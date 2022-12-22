Cash Withdrawal Policy: CBN receives 500m pieces of mint for distribution

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN says Five hundred million pieces of mint have been received for distribution national wide.

The Deputy Governor Finance System Stability, Aisha Ahmed, made thos known when she appeared before the House of Representatives to brief the lawmakers on the Cash Withdrawal Policy of the apex bank.

She said that the Cashless Policy was first launched in 2012 and has been amended serverally due to feed back from Nigerians

In response to stakeholders complaint we have been flexible I’m the implementation of the policy” Ahmed said.

She noted that the policy was not aimed at prohibiting people from spending their monies but to “protect the cost of moving cash, Promote Nigeria positive image,

Protect people from Armed robbery and other related advantages”

While responding to questions from Lawmakers, the Deputy Governor said that CBN decisions are always based on research.

She pointed out that there are ongong mass awareness on the withrawal limits, new notes and features of the new notes.

She said that to make the withdrawal policy seamless most bank agents can do what banks can do.

” The reason we have agents is because of the policy. We have made sure that the citizens are not disenfranchised. We are collaborating with the National Orientation Agency on mass sensitization to make people aware of what we are doing,” she said.

When asked my the Speaker, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila why the short duration given for the retrieval of the old notes compared to the Bank of the UK, the Deputy Governor, said that it was “global best practice”.

Members expressed concerns about the workability and success of the policy.

The Speaker appreciated the CBN Deputy Governor for the brief and excused her from the chamber for continuation of plenary.

The briefing by the CBN Deputy Governor puts the rest days of running battle between the CBN and the House of Representatives.