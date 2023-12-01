‘Cash Me Outside’ girl Bhad Bhabie pregnant with first baby

Bhad Bhabie has a bhabie on the way.

The “Gucci Flip Flops” rapper, 20, announced Friday that she is pregnant with her first child.

Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, confirmed the news by sharing two photos on Instagram of herself wearing a tight white T-shirt that just barely covered her baby bump.

She also wore gray sweatpants and appeared to have on minimal makeup in the mirror selfies.

The influencer, who rose to infamy after coining the catchphrase “Cash me outside, how ’bout that?” on “Dr. Phil” in 2016, did not caption the post.

Bhabie’s confirmation comes just one day after fans began to speculate that she was expecting a baby when she was photographed covering her stomach in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She wore black leggings, a hoodie and sneakers for the outing but notably kept her Louis Vuitton bag over her midsection while a Hollywood Fix paparazzo tried to ask her questions.

The viral sensation’s boyfriend, Le Vaughn, seemingly also tried to shield her from the cameras while they were out and about.

Bhabie did not reveal the sex of her baby or how far along she is in her Instagram post.

Bhabie and Le Vaughn appear to have started dating in 2020. TMZ reported in April that they got tattoos of each other’s names.

She also recently posted a snap of him putting his hand over her leg while sitting courtside at a basketball game and captioned it, “Happy birthday baby.”

Since her guest appearance on “Dr. Phil” as a troubled teen, Bhabie has amassed nearly 16 million followers on Instagram and more than 100 million “likes” on TikTok.

She also became the youngest female rapper to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 with her debut single, “These Heaux,” in 2017.

However, in recent years, the media personality has shifted her focus to OnlyFans, where she earned $50 million from 2021 to 2022.