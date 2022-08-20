Casey Affleck likely not attending Ben, Jennifer Lopez wedding

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s southern wedding will likely be missing one important guest — the groom’s brother.

Casey Affleck was spotted on a Starbucks run in Los Angeles on Saturday morning, just hours before big brother Ben was set to wed Jennifer Lopez in Georgia.

Paparazzi seemed surprised to see the younger Affleck on a java jaunt and one even queried, “Why aren’t you in Georgia right now, man??”

A clearly uncomfortable Casey, 47, mumbled an unintelligible response that sounded like he said, “I have other things,” before driving away.

It’s the second time the “Ocean’s Eleven” actor has been snapped going on an LA coffee run this week. He and girlfriend Caylee Cowan were photographed picking up coffee and doughnuts’ on Thursday, one day before the wedding festivities began.

The famous brothers have always had a supportive relationship, both personally and professionally.

In 2007, Casey starred in the film “Gone Baby Gone,” which was directed by Ben, now 50. More than a decade later, he praised a “brave” Ben for checking himself into rehab.

While it is not immediately clear if Casey will manage to fly across the country in time for the pair’s second set of vows, many other family members and friends arrived in Savannah in plenty of time.

Ben’s longtime pal and “Good Will Hunting” collaborator, Matt Damon, and his wife, Luciana Barroso, landed in Georgia on Friday. In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, paparazzi caught the couple getting off a private jet at an airfield near Ben’s luxurious estate.

Earlier that day, Casey and Ben’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, was rushed to the hospital following a fall from a dock on the property.

The “Gone Girl” star’s children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, as well as Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, were also spotted in the Peach State earlier this week.

Preparations for the three-day event have been underway since Thursday, and Ben is doing his best to keep things under wraps.

The “Batman” star secured a permit that deemed his property a no-fly zone for low-flying aircrafts such as drones and helicopters during the big bash. The permit covers all areas within a three-mile radius of the property, which sits on 87 acres of land.

A police car is stationed outside of the estate’s entrance, and security boats are guarding the surrounding water. All guests must also show IDs and obtain a wristband before entering.

Saturday’s nuptials will be the second wedding for Ben and Lopez, 53, who tied the knot in a quickie Las Vegas ceremony last month.

They had previously been engaged in 2002, but split two years later before making it down the aisle.

Ben and Lopez were last linked to actress Ana de Armas and Alex Rodriguez, respectively, before they got back together in April 2021.