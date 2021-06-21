SPORTS
CAS reduces Siasia’s life ban to five years
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has reduced the life ban from football activities slammed on former Super Eagles Head Coach, Samson Siasia, to five years
It also quashed the 50,000 Swiss franc fine on the ex international.
CAS ruling Monday is the fallout of the appeal filed by Siasia challenging the decision rendered by the Adjudicatory Chamber of FIFA on 11 April 2019.
The FIFA decision found Siasia guilty of infringement of article 1 (bribery) of the 2009 FIFA Code of Ethics and sanctioned him with a life ban from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level (administrative, sports or any other) and a fine of CHF 50,000 was imposed on him.
In 2010, a match fixer tried to involve Mr Siasia as a coach of a club under his strict instructions. With the promise of employment benefits, Mr Siasia would have had to always field several players under the control of the match fixer.
The negotiations between the match fixer and Mr Siasia in relation to the conditions of employment were conducted by email over a period of two months.
Eventually, the club did not accept or could not afford Mr Siasia’s requests and the negotiations ended.
But Monday, CAS Panel confirmed the Challenged Decision, with the exception of the following elements:
“*Mr Siasia is banned for 5 (five) years from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level (administrative, sports or any other) as of 16 August 2019.
” *The imposed fine of CHF 50,000 (fifty thousand Swiss Francs) on Mr Siasia is set aside. The Panel determined the imposition of a life ban to be disproportionate for a first offence which was committed passively and which had not had an adverse or immediate effect on football stakeholders, and that a five-year ban would still achieve the envisaged aim of punishing the infringement committed by Mr Siasia.”
The CAS panel acknowledged the need for sanctions to be sufficiently high enough to eradicate bribery and especially match-fixing in football.
However, the Panel considered in the particular circumstances of this matter that it would be inappropriate and excessive to impose a financial sanction in addition to the five-year ban, since the ban already incorporated a financial punishment in eliminating football as a source of revenue for Mr Siasia, and considering that Mr Siasia had not obtained any gain or pecuniary benefit from his unethical behavior.
SPORTS
Harry Kane explains why he didn’t move Coca Cola bottles in front of him
Harry Kane opted not to follow the lead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba as he kept the Coca Cola bottles firmly in place at a pre-match press conference on Thursday.https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.467.0_en.html#goog_1966229526https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.467.0_en.html#goog_131725935https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.467.0_en.html#goog_345235122https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.467.0_en.html#goog_1236958639https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.467.0_en.html#goog_1957974212
The England captain fielded questions from reporters alongside boss Gareth Southgate ahead of England’s clash with Scotland, but decided not to move the bottles positioned in front of him, unlike some of his fellow superstars at Euro 2020.
Portugal talisman Ronaldo caused a stir earlier this week when he moved two Coke bottles out of view, while making clear his preference for “Agua” (water).
The fact the water he was holding up was also manufactured by the same brand seemed to escape his attentions, but his opposition to the sugary drinks was clear all the same.
Coca Cola are one of the main sponsors of the tournament and have paid to have their products front and centre at press conferences involving star names.
France midfielder Pogba soon followed suit with two bottles of Heineken beer – another of the main sponsors – although for differing reasons.
The 28-year-old is a practicing Muslim and his religion forbids drinking alcohol, though the bottles he removed were Heineken’s 0% alternative.
Italy’s Manuel Locatelli also got rid of the Coke bottles, but with the spotlight on Kane, the England striker was content with keeping the sponsors happy.
SPORTS
Pogba embarrasses Heinekens beer makers at press confab
France and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has joined Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo in embarrassing another major sponsor of UEFA competitions.
On Tuesday, Ronaldo known for his peak levels of fitness, moved two Coca-cola bottles aside as he sat down to speak to the media ahead of Tuesday’s Group F opener against Hungary.
The 36-year-old then held up a bottle of water and said “Agua” in Portuguese, making headlines and causing the giant beverage makers to lose $4billion in stock value.
Pogba, an avowed muslim also removed a Heineken bottle in front of him at a Euro 2020 news conference later on Tuesday.
The United player moved away the beer bottle when he sat down to speak to the media after he was named man of the match in France’s 1-0 Group F win over Germany.
Heineken, one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020, was not immediately available to comment.
In a response to Ronaldo’s action, UEFA said: “Coca-Cola offers a range of drinks to suit different tastes and needs, which are available to players throughout the tournament.
This includes waters, isotonic sports drinks and juices, coffee and tea, as well as Coca-Cola.”
SPORTS
Man City blow as Mahrez set to miss first month of 2022
Manchester City could be without winger Riyad Mahrez for the first month of 2022.
The Citizens relied heavily on Mahrez as they won the Premier League and Carabao Cup trophies in the 2020/2021 season.
As they prepare for next term, City may have to plan without Mahrez for January 2022 as he will participate in the African Cup of Nations.
Mahrez would be out between January 9 and February 6, playing for his country Algeria.
If he is out for that period, he would miss City games including clashes against Chelsea, Southampton and the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Latest News
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Sunday Igboho fixes July 3 for Lagos Yoruba Nation rally
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Sunday Igboho’s loyalists, MC Oluomo’s boys draw battle lines over Yoruba Nation Lagos rally
-
POLITICS1 day ago
PDP defeats APC to win Kaduna Assembly bye-election
-
NEWS1 day ago
UTME 2021: JAMB delists 25 CBT centres (Full list)
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Nigeria will burn if Northerners retaliate attacks – ACF
-
LIFESTYLES13 hours ago
Kissing mistakes you’re making
-
NEWS1 day ago
Go to National Assembly: Buhari tells Igboho, Kanu, others
-
NEWS9 hours ago
JAMB releases new schedule for candidates of delisted centres