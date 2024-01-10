Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has called on President Bola Tinubu not to spare anyone in the probe of the financial dealings in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

The South-West group made the appeal in the wake of the suspension on Monday of Betta Edu as minister over the alleged N585million scandal.

The suspended minister was said to have asked that the fund meant for payment of grants to vulnerable groups in Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Cross River, and Ogun states be paid into a private account.

Edu’s predecessor, Sadiya Farouq, is also under probe for allegedly laundering N37,170,855,753.44 during her tenure in office, through a contractor, James Okwete.

In a statement on Tuesday by Afenifere National Organising Secretary, Kole Omololu, the group said it was concerned about these corruption revelations, urging Tinubu to order “a thorough investigation”.

Afefenifere further emphasised the need to conduct the investigation without any interference or bias while ensuring a fair and just process.

It noted that the President must show a resolve to eradicate corruption which they said is “a significant barrier to our nation’s development.”

“As an organisation deeply committed to the progress and well-being of our nation, we are ready to provide our support in the battle against corruption.

“We strongly believe that eradicating corruption is essential for creating an environment that promotes sustainable development, equal opportunities, and social justice for all Nigerians.

“Therefore, we urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,, to reaffirm his dedication, along with his government, to the growth and advancement of Nigeria.

“Given recent revelations regarding alleged corruption within the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, we urge the President to initiate a thorough investigation into these allegations. It is crucial to meticulously examine every aspect of the ministry’s financial transactions to ensure transparency and accountability.

“Additionally, we call for a comprehensive investigation into the financial transactions associated with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, as well as a forensic audit of the ministry and the companies involved in the excessively inflated consultancy’s verification fees,” the statement read.

Edu was quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday.

The anti-graft agency is also extending its investigation to Chief Executive Officers and Managing Directors of Zenith Bank, Providus Bank, and Jaiz Bank in connection with the over N44billion fraud allegedly uncovered in the ministry.