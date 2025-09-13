



Carl Froch has U-turned on Terence Crawford’s chances of beating Canelo Alvarez after watching the pair weigh in. The elite fighters have been heading towards a showdown for what seems like an eternity, and are finally poised to lock horns in the ring this weekend. Billed as a ‘Once In A Lifetime’ fight, everything is at stake at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium during the early hours of Sunday morning. Canelo, 35, enters the contest holding an undisputed collection of WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, IBF and The Ring super-middleweight belts, undefeated in his previous six outings with a record of 63-2-2. Crawford, who is two years Canelo’s senior, brings an immaculate 41-0 record to the boxing ring, having previously claimed world titles at lightweight, light-welterweight and welterweight, though he will meet the Mexican in uncharted waters at 168lbs.

While many boxing enthusiasts will see the clash as a toss-up, considering both men’s outstanding credentials, former super-middleweight champion Froch originally favoured Canelo to emerge triumphant due to Crawford competing at an unfamiliar weight. Speaking to SportingTalk in July, the 48-year-old said: “I think it’s a great fight, really interesting. “Intriguing because Crawford’s so good, so talented, unbeaten, a box of tricks. I thought the Errol Spence fight would have been close, and he absolutely demolished him. But I just think he’s out of his weight division. “Well, he is out of his weight division, two or three weight divisions he’s coming up, and I just don’t see how a welterweight can step up to super-middleweight. Especially a super-middleweight who’s been up at light-heavyweight.

“I don’t see how he can do that and perform for longer than four, five, maybe six rounds. I just think the weight will get to him. I used to spar with welterweights, and they were good for a round or two because they’re quicker than you. When they’re skilful and fast, they’ve got you on the end of the jab, they’re catching you with shots. “But the minute you get p***ed off and just close that distance a little bit, start to lean on them, start to wrap them round the body and bring it back upstairs, it’s almost like the fight’s over. You can just bully somebody. “There’s weight divisions in boxing for a reason, in some of the divisions there’s only four or five pounds between the divisions. This is Terence Crawford coming up three weight divisions from 147 all the way up to 168, super-middleweight.

“Against a guy who is established at super-middleweight, undisputed king, and he’s won titles at light-heavyweight as well. He’s got a massive mountain to climb.” However, Froch seems to have changed his mind about the outcome of the fight after seeing both fighters at the weigh-ins recently. Speaking to FightHypee, Froch said: “It’s a proper good fight. I’m looking forward to it. The closer the fight gets to happening, the more I’m favouring Terence Crawford. Points win for Crawford or a stoppage for Canelo. That’s only because Crawford is out of his weight division and might struggle at the weight.” Canelo and Crawford are set to face off at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, September 14. The pair are anticipated to make their ring walks at 4am BST.





