Carl Froch tears into Anthony Joshua and says he will only be remembered for three things | Boxing | Sport





Weeks after claiming that Anthony Joshua has ‘no legacy’ Carl Froch has made another outlandish statement about the former unified heavyweight champion. The Cobra affirms that Joshua will only be remembered for three things; getting knocked out by a ‘fat Andy Ruiz Jr’, beating an ‘old Wladimir Klitschko’ and losing twice to Oleksandr Usyk.

Speaking during a recent appearance on talkSPORT, he said: “I’m not afraid to talk the truth. If Anthony Joshua retired tomorrow, what would he be remembered for? He’d be remembered for beating an old Klitschko that had been sat on the sofa for 18 months and then climbed off the canvas to do it in a great win, yes. But he did not beat the best version of Klitschko. “And then he’ll be remembered for losing to the fat kid from Mexico in Ruiz. And I’ve got to say he’s a fat kid from Mexico because in the rematch he turned up like a fat disgrace. “He was overweight, ill-prepared and he looked a mess and ok AJ won his titles back which is job well done, box ticked, brilliant. But don’t forget he got absolutely beaten up and stopped in the first fight which is a taint on his record.

“But then what is he remembered for? Two losses to Oleksandr Usyk. Ok, one of the best fighters to ever live and breathe the sport but he’s a cruiserweight coming up to heavyweight.” It is far more likely that Joshua will be remembered for being one of the most influential and popular fighters of the modern era. The Watford powerhouse is among the few boxers that can boast consistent one million plus pay-per-view buys on their events and has been the poster boy for British boxing for the last seven years.

Since picking up his first world title in 2016 against Charles Martin (IBF), Joshua has gone on to add the WBA (super) and WBO straps to his collection while also competing in 12 straight world championship fights. He avenged his first loss to Ruiz Jr but was ultimately outdone by one of the greatest fighters to ever step between the ropes in Usyk. Regardless of what he does now, there will no doubt be a spot for him in the International Boxing Hall of Fame when it is all said and done.









Source link