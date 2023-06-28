



Carl Froch has torn into Anthony Joshua for ‘ducking’ the Dillian Whyte fight by inserting a rematch clause into their contract. Joshua and Whyte are currently in negotiations for a fight on August 12 but have reached a stumbling block when it comes to the proposition of a second fight.

Joshua and Eddie Hearn want a rematch clause inserted into the contract in the event of a defeat while Whyte wants to secure a winner takes all scenario in the hopes of hijacking AJ’s blockbuster showdown with Deontay Wilder at the back end of the year in Saudi Arabia. Having spent over 1000 days as the Bronze Bomber’s WBC mandatory, The Body Snatcher continues to chase the long-awaited grudge match. Joshua is close to agreeing on terms with Wilder for December and Whyte is hoping he can lay claim to a bout with the American by beating his fellow countryman. Agit Kabayel is understood to be the backup plan if they can’t get the all-British clash over the line but Froch claims Joshua and co never wanted the Whyte fight in the first place.

“Just for a straight matchup – Joshua vs Whyte doesn’t need a rematch clause, that tells me they don’t really want the fight and they know it’s risky and they’re worried AJ might lose,” he said on his YouTube channel Froch on Fighting. “From Whyte’s point of view, if he beats Joshua, he’ll want to move on to bigger and better things – maybe he’ll get the spot in Saudi Arabia and get 50 million quid. And if he beats AJ, he deserves it.

“It’s annoying, it’s frustrating, it’s heavyweight boxing. What can I say? It tells me that Anthony Joshua probably isn’t that confident.” Whyte was promised a fight with Joshua by Hearn back in April after beating Jermaine Franklin at the Wembley Arena. However, Joshua’s team opted to go with Franklin instead. It now seems that a contest between the pair in August is looking unlikely as well with no fresh updates on the deal for nearly seven days. Last Wednesday, Hearn set Whyte a deadline for the end of the week to come to terms which has since passed. He told iFL TV: “There’s two or three opponents that we’re looking at but I’m not going to tell you who they are. But we need to do it this week.”





Source link