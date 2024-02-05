And Froch has suggested the postponement could be a blessing in disguise for the Brit, with sparring clips leaving him unimpressed. “He’s got cut in sparring two weeks before the biggest fight of his life,” continued the Cobra.

“This is the unification, undisputed heavyweight title fight we’ve all been weighing for. At two weeks out he should be keeping his sparring partners at a distance, working on what he needs to work on when he’s fighting Usyk.

“Of course the guys are going to get close to you during sparring, but from the clips I’ve seen Fury was having a bit of a push around and a move, he was looking sloppy.”