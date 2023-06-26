“And the training camp – I know by the way because you get little insights from the camp and you hear other people talking about it, I’m not talking about Rob – not wanting to do hard runs. Not wanting to spar.

“If you don’t do that sparring and you don’t do the running, they’re the two most important fundamental things, you’re not ready for the fight.”

It is not the first time Froch has taken a swipe at Joshua in their long-running war of words. Having labelled Joshua a “clown”, back in May, Froch suggested Joshua’s wins over a ‘fat’ Andy Ruiz Jr and ‘old’ Wladimir Klitschko means he would barely have a lasting legacy in British boxing.

“I’m not afraid to talk the truth.,” he said. “If Anthony Joshua retired tomorrow, what would he be remembered for?

“He’d be remembered for beating an old Klitschko that had been sat on the sofa for 18 months and then climbed off the canvas to do it in a great win, yes. But he did not beat the best version of Klitschko.”