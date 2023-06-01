



Carl Froch has admitted he could be tempted back out of retirement to face Conor McGregor in an exhibition boxing match. But the former super-middleweight world champion has ruled out the prospect of ever returning to the professional ranks of the sport.

Froch, 45, hung up his gloves at the age of 36 and has since worked as a boxing analyst and commentator. The three-time world champion appeared on talkSPORT this week to mark the nine-year anniversary of his legendary knockout of George Groves. And when asked if he would consider putting the gloves back on, he admitted the rise in popularity of taking on YouTube stars and other social media celebrities had a lucrative appeal. Setting out his position, Froch said: “Well listen, I’d never get back in the ring against a professional fighter who’s at professional level. I’d never fight somebody like Callum Smith or any of the light heavyweights.

“I’m realistic, I retired when I was 37 nearly, I retired because I couldn’t do it any more. The desire was gone, the injuries were catching up with me, I had a young family at home, I couldn’t compete at world level anymore. “So to answer your question – no, I wouldn’t box again in a professional capacity. But I don’t consider a fight with somebody like Jake Paul a professional boxing match. It’s almost like a white collar fight for me. I could get in there, take my time, just have a good time, have a bit of fun and make a bucket load of money. “It’s very low risk and very high reward, so I’d definitely take one of them sort of fights.” But when pressed on whether an agreement with Paul was close to happening, having trash-talked with the YouTube sensation earlier in the year, Froch played down the likelihood of that particular match-up coming to pass.

He said: “No. Jake Paul piped up and started giving me some stick, I answered him back and then he went quiet. He said he wants me to fight Anderson Silva and I said, ‘I’ll fight Anderson Silva and you on the same night.’ “When he lost to Tommy Fury, I think he realised he don’t belong in the professional boxing ring with professional boxers because he’s not good enough. But fair play to him, he’s making money, he’s doing what he’s doing.” A more likely head-to-head however, could be with returning UFC star Conor McGregor, who recently claimed, in the presence of smiling promoter Eddie Hearn, he would ‘slap’ Froch around in an interview before the Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron bout in Dublin. Froch said: “I’d probably have a roll around with Conor McGregor. I’d like Conor McGregor to get into the boxing ring because he’s running his mouth a bit lately. “And he’s got Eddie Hearn cheerleading him in the background, laughing at every crap joke he cracks, that’s getting a bit boring to listen to. I think that’d be a good fight.”





