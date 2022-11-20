Cardi B to make surprise performance at 2022 AMAs after Takeoff’s death

Cardi B is ready to “Pull Up” to the 2022 American Music Awards.

The rapper, 30, is making a surprise appearance and performing at the awards show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Sunday night, Page Six can exclusively confirm.

Additionally, Cardi is nominated for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist, up against GloRilla, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj.

The “WAP” singer’s highly anticipated performance will mark one of her first big shows since the tragic death of family member Takeoff.

The rapper – who was shot and killed in Texas on Nov. 1 at the age of 28 – was the cousin of Cardi’s husband, Offset. Together with Quavo, they made up the hip-hop trio Migos.

“The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy,” Cardi wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption earlier this month.

“I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable.”

Cardi – who has been married to Offset, 30, since 2017 – also joined Lizzo on stage Friday night at her concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The two teamed up to sing their 2021 hit “Rumors,” receiving major applause from the jam-packed venue.

“I am a FAN of Cardi B! I been following her since before love&hiphop… But as much as I fan over her as an artist, who she is as a PERSON is UNMATCHED,” the “About Damn Time” singer, 34, later gushed in a post shared to Instagram.

“@iamcardib thank U for always coming thru for me, for standing up for us when you don’t have to. U the peoples champ! I LOVE U.”