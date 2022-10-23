Cardi B slams Madonna, says ‘icons’ become ‘disappointments’

Cardi B lashed out at Madonna for suggesting that “WAP” owed its sex-positive ethos to the Material Girl’s legacy.

“I literally payed [sic] this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her …she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth,” the rapper, 30, wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Sunday.

“These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself.”

Cardi was upset over Madge’s Instagram Story from Saturday, which suggested that the latter’s 1992 erotica book “Sex” paved the way for today’s female artists’ creative expression.

“In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Wom[e]n kissing Wom[e]n and Me kissing everyone,” Madonna wrote of the controversial coffee table book.

The Queen of Pop, 64, explained that she “spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow minded people who tried to shame [her] for empowering [herself] as a Woman. I was called a whore, a witch, a heretic and the devil.

“Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball,” she noted, signing off with: “You’re welcome bitches ……. 🤡.”

After a Twitter user argued that “you can’t hear tone through types words, Cardi fired back, “If I type ‘suck my d–k’ you gone hear the tone bitch.”

Others sided with the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker, agreeing that Madonna’s last line was particularly offensive.

Madonna had suggested that she was to thank for many of today’s sex-positive hits, writing, “You’re welcome bitches ……. 🤡.” Twitter

“‘You’re welcome bitches…🤡’ don’t seem rude to y’all or we just playing dumb cause it’s cardi?” the fan tweeted, to which Cardi replied, “Lmaaaooooooooooo EXACTLY.”

The “Money” rapper also re-tweeted several supportive messages, including one that read, “I hate when we complain about cardi standing up 4 herself! Y did madonna call them bitches and use the clown emoji? That was rude 4 no reason.”

Hours later, Cardi informed her Twitter followers that she and the “Like a Virgin” singer had spoken and squashed their beef.

“I talked to Madonna …It was beautiful,” she shared. “Have a great day and drive safely yallll😘.”

Madonna co-signed the tweet, proclaiming, “I love you @iamcardib !! ❤️ Always have and always will.”

“Love you ❤️,” the “Up” artist replied, prompting fans to celebrate the reconciliation.

“Knew it would be a happy ending❤️,” one wrote in response, as another added, “Exactly respect. 💯 Ok @Madonna its all good now. Thanks for being just as direct and using the @ button.”